The Friday cycling quiz: which cycling year is this?
Have you been taking notes while watching cycling? It's time to test your knowledge
How well do you remember the years of some of cycling's iconic moments? The truth is, everything becomes a little bit blurred, as you step back. Things that you could have sworn were this year were in fact 2019, and the pandemic certainly didn't help, messing everything up.
With most of cycling's biggest events, from the Tour de France to Paris-Roubaix, taking place every season, there are endless years to choose from, so we've kept it down to 10. It's multiple choice, so don't worry too much, but some of those years are fiendishly close together.
Out of interest, do you have a favourite cycling year? Comment below if so. I think 2023 was pretty good, but really, that's a stab in the dark. I'm not sure I can really remember what happened each season before 2020... Comment below with your scores too – if you're proud, of course.
No cheating, either, I want you to use your brain to work out which year a particular kit is from. There are clues, if you look for them. Good luck!
Previous Friday cycling quizzes
Test your knowledge of the sport with our previous quizzes
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
