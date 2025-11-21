The Friday cycling quiz: which cycling year is this?

How well do you remember the years of some of cycling's iconic moments? The truth is, everything becomes a little bit blurred, as you step back. Things that you could have sworn were this year were in fact 2019, and the pandemic certainly didn't help, messing everything up.

With most of cycling's biggest events, from the Tour de France to Paris-Roubaix, taking place every season, there are endless years to choose from, so we've kept it down to 10. It's multiple choice, so don't worry too much, but some of those years are fiendishly close together.

Out of interest, do you have a favourite cycling year? Comment below if so. I think 2023 was pretty good, but really, that's a stab in the dark. I'm not sure I can really remember what happened each season before 2020... Comment below with your scores too – if you're proud, of course.

No cheating, either, I want you to use your brain to work out which year a particular kit is from. There are clues, if you look for them. Good luck!

