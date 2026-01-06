Enjoy the process – time for new year's resolutions, but not as we know them

Whether you call them goals or resolutions, remember to enjoy the journey this year

If you're reading this while making notes in your journaling pad while sipping something virtuous and non-alcoholic, I take my hat off to you. If these are new-for-26 habits, long may they last and I hope you get a lot from them.

Alternatively, you might be imbibing a cocktail of all the leftover Christmas booze while eating cake and loudly declaring your lack of any belief in new year's resolutions. Either way, it's all good.

However, there's no denying that January represents an obvious slate-cleaning opportunity. Assuming we can bring ourselves to overlook the artificial constructs of the Gregorian calendar, there it is, shining like a beacon – 1 January and a brand new year.

For me, it'll be another dry January and February – something I've done the past three years and that acts as an effective, if slightly dull, reset after Christmas.

