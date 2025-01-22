What is the biking equivalent of a 'couch to 5k' running challenge?

Why it could be easier to train for a longer cycling event than a 30-minute run

Caroline Dezendorf
For many people, the New Year brings a fresh start – an opportunity to set goals and determine strategies to achieve them. Often, New Year’s resolutions focus on health or fitness, with millions of people turning to training programmes like a Couch to 5K to jumpstart their fitness journeys. But running isn’t for everyone. The weight-bearing nature of running can be tough on the body, and the repetitive nature of the exercise can make it hard to stay motivated.

Thankfully, there are alternatives. Just as the bicycle can be used as an alternative to walking 10,000 steps a day, it can also be used to prepare for your first endurance event.

