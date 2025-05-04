Cycling further or cycling faster, which is better for weight loss?

Long and slow or short, hard and fast. If your goal is to reduce body fat which of these methods will get the best result?

On the surface, the core principle of weight loss is simple – create a caloric deficit where calories burned are higher than calories consumed as part of a healthy, balanced diet. Cycling, as a form of cardiovascular exercise, contributes significantly to energy expenditure. Both distance (cycling further) and intensity (cycling faster) play crucial roles, but they do so differently.

Cycling longer distances generally translates to increased energy expenditure simply because more time is spent exercising. According to the American Council on Exercise, moderate cycling burns approximately 7 calories per minute for individuals weighing around 155 pounds (about 70 kg).

