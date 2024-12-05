A year-long bike ride changed my life: 11 transformative journeys by bike

Having experienced her own epiphany by bike, Isobel Duxfield went in search of more inspirational stories of pedal power

Isobel Duxfield on her touring trip
Isobel on her own lifechanging ride
(Image credit: Isoblel Duxfield)
By
published
in Features

Last year I quit my job, moved out of my house, sold my belongings and embarked on a global bike tour. The experience changed who I am as a person. I have met incredible people, seen awe-inspiring landscapes, and pitched my tent under the clearest skies imaginable. I have also encountered terrifying wild animals, weather conditions which have tested the limits of my resolve and - in hindsight, foolishly - pedalled on some of the world’s most dangerous highways.

My life-changing ride took a year, and saw me traverse countries all over the world. But, you don’t have to go so far to have an epiphany on two wheels. Life-changing rides could involve pedalling home from a first date, that first cycle commute that made you realise that pedal power was faster than travelling via SUV, or an e-bike ride that proved your cycling days were not over.

