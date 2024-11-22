Why do cars keep getting bigger – and will it ever end?

Ever-widening cars are threatening to squeeze cyclists off the road. It has to end somewhere, doesn't it?

road painted with &#039;no SUV zone&#039;
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

As a cyclist – and likely as a motorist too – it won't have escaped your notice that cars keep getting bigger. Perhaps it will have been the hulking shadow that enveloped you from your rear quarter when you were last out riding. Or, if you've been driving a while, the fact that your new motor now has as much in common with your living room as it does with the first car you owned.

Personally, I find that trying to gain access to my comparatively modestly-sized vehicle in a car park is always sure to draw my attention to the fact that a small house appears to have been built in the neighbouring space while I was doing the shopping. As are the clumsy 'is my car really that big?' overtaking manoeuvres I'm subjected to by various Surrey SUV owners while I'm out on my bike.

