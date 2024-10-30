Advocates urge Biden to curb speeding crisis with Intelligent Speed Assistance in government vehicles

Speeding is a leading cause of death on American roadways, and US cycling fatalities are on a multi-decade high.

That is why more than five dozen advocacy groups are calling on the installation of Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) in vehicles, starting with the government's own fleet of cars.

The advocacy groups have signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, calling on them to implement USA in all non-emergency federal vehicles —a fleet of more than 600,000 vehicles, including those used by agencies such as the U.S. Postal Service.

ISA automatically adjusts a vehicle’s speed to the posted limit using GPS data and camera recognition of speed limit signs. The technology can be “passive” or “advisory,” and make a beeping or vibrating warning (passive) or prevent drivers from exceeding a threshold speed above the posted speed limit (active).

The advocacy groups note that ISA is not a new technology; in fact, automakers in the European Union (EU) are required to install ISA in vehicles. The European Transport Safety Council reports that ISA is projected to reduce road deaths by 20% across the EU.

Early predictions in the U.S. by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) believe that ISA can reduce speeding by up to 80% - which could, in turn, limit pedestrian deaths at the hands of vehicle drivers.

IIHS also reports that in 2022 , 1,084 cyclists died as a result of a crash with a motor vehicle, and that the number of age-20-and-older cyclist deaths has increased five-fold since 1975.

“Speeding is a leading killer on our roadways, particularly endangering vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists. In 2023, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety was proud to join America Walks to launch the Safer Fleets Challenge to motivate governments, including federal, state and local, to equip their fleets with Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) technology and address this danger,” said Cathy Chase, President, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. “The EU already requires new vehicles to be equipped with ISA as of July 2024. We urgently need Congress and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to act swiftly to mandate ISA in all new vehicles sold in the United States. Doing so is consistent with the Safe System Approach and will reduce the devastating toll of speeding for all.”

The letter cites that government fleets are “not immune” to speeding, with one 2020 study finding a “major American municipal fleet” recorded 148,034 instances of city cars and trucks driving 10 mph or more over the speed limit.

ISA could help mitigate this issue. When New York City piloted ISA in 2022, they found that fleet vehicles stayed within the set speed limits for 99% of 133,400 miles driven with a 36% reduction in hard braking events, which are often the result of speeding and tailgating. New York City used the “active” version of ISA.

This ask of President Biden’s administration is timely; California Governor Gavin Newsom recently vetoed a state bill that would require cars to alert drivers if they exceed the speed limit.

“We recognize that many people consider driving over the speed limit a victimless crime, but the deaths from speeding are real,” said Mike McGinn, Executive Director of America Walks. “Intelligent speed assistance is a proven way to save lives. President Biden does not have to wait for regulatory action or congressional action to instruct agencies under his authority to adopt ISA now for federal vehicles”

The Biden Administration has not yet responded to this call to action as of publication.