Advocates urge Biden to curb speeding crisis with Intelligent Speed Assistance in government vehicles

More than five dozen groups push for speed-limiting tech as roadway fatalities hit a multi-decade high

slow sign
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

Speeding is a leading cause of death on American roadways, and US cycling fatalities are on a multi-decade high.

That is why more than five dozen advocacy groups are calling on the installation of Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) in vehicles, starting with the government's own fleet of cars.

