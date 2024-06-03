Cyclist suffers spinal injuries after being hit by car driver at RideLondon

Essex Police are calling for information on the incident, during the event which takes place on closed roads

A cyclist taking part in RideLondon suffered serious spinal injuries after being hit by a car driver in Essex, according to police.

The event, which is supposed to take place on closed roads, saw tens of thousands of riders take part in 100, 60, or 30 mile loops from central London around Essex.

