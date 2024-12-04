What's the biking equivalent of 10,000 steps a day?

The phrase 'gotta get my steps in' has become part of everyday life. But what if there were a simpler, faster way to meet your daily activity needs?

Photo of a man about to set out for a casual bike ride
"10,000 steps a day"—it's a goal many associate as the baseline for an active and healthy lifestyle in this sedentary world. Step counters are now standard on smartwatches and health apps, and the phrase “gotta get my steps in” has become part of everyday life. But what if there were a simpler, faster way to meet your daily activity needs?

“If you jumped on your bike for 30 minutes. [If you] spun around for a brisk 30 minutes, riding to the post office or the grocery store or something, you'd probably get the caloric expenditure that [the 10,000 step goal] is driving for,” states Scott Williams, a physical therapist and orthopaedic certified specialist, who has worked with professional cycling teams including T-Mobile, Team Columbia/High Road and Garmin/Barracuda.

