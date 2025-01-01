They may not be fashionable, but I think New Year's resolutions are great for cyclists - here's why

I'm starting to feel better on the bike, and January 1st is giving me the impetus to kick into gear

January 1st calendar blocks with Christmas tree sprig
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite aspects of cycling. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for.

Poor old New Year's resolutions. They get a bad press these days, don't they? Certainly, they're not fashionable. But then, as anyone who has ever looked in my wardrobe will tell you, neither am I, so it'll take more than that to put me off.

