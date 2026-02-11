One of 99 in a collaboration between two Italian icons

Given that Colnago and Ferrari are among Italy’s most revered brands it’s unsurprising that the two marques would find a way to collaborate. In 2009 Colnago released the Ferrari CF 7. With only 99 made it was collectible from the outset. Even more so if you happen to have ‘Number 1’, as seen here.

The bike is centred around the EPS frame and forks. At the time it was the range-topping model in the brand’s C Series, featuring carbon fibre tubes and junctions. The tubes use ‘3PRS’ technology; the ribs of varying length and thickness inside the tubes are said to provide greater rigidity and resistance against the forces generated by pedalling.

The CF 7 sports Colangao’s signature B-stays and ‘leaf-shaped’ chainstays. The C-HS1 headset was also new at the time and used different bearings sizes in the upper and lower parts.

A one piece aero carbon bar was ahead of it's time. Even if it didn't have internal cable routing (Image credit: Future)

However, the frameset’s real distinction is found in the paintwork, with a Formula 1 single-seater racing car featured on the top tube and and then yellow shield logo on both the headtube and seat tube. In fact, the Ferrari livery extends across the bike, with both the handlebars and integrated stem and the carbon saddle decked out with the prancing horse logo and red and black accent colours.

(Image credit: Future)

Fittingly for a bike of this exclusivity, the groupset is Campagnolo’s Super Record. The 11-speed gruppo was the flagship model of the time and features 52/39t chainset, a 12-23 rear cassette, complete with titanium sprockets, and a pair of Super Record brake calipers. Pedals are Look’s carbon Delta model.

(Image credit: Future)

The wheels are courtesy of Campagnolo’s in-house brand Fulcrum. The carbon rims too feature a Ferrari logo and red accents, alongside red Hi-Lo flange hubs. While the front wheel is radially built, the rear uses a 2:1 lacing pattern. The wheels are fitted with 21mm Vittoria Corsa Evo tyres.