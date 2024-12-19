“There's no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable fenders”

Best practices for keeping yourself, your bike and your friends dry in the wet season, plus some FAQs (Fenderly Asked Questions)

Tyler Boucher
How-to

Much like cold weather outerwear, fenders or mudguards are a regional requirement: critical in some places, laughable in others. If you live in a place with regular seasonal precipitation, fenders are a necessity. As someone who grew up in New England and has spent the last decade in the PNW, I’ve tried nearly every type of fender there is, and I have learned a few things along the way. For those of you in an arid or semiarid climate, you can skip this one: go ahead and enjoy your dry roads, cloudless skies and the knowledge that while you may live in a riding paradise, you are soft. (Only joking.)

I live in Seattle, Wash., which sees roughly 150 rainy days a year. For the vast majority of those days, it’s just kind of a drizzle. Staying in when roads are wet would mean never getting to ride your bike. And while it’s not much fun to get caught in a downpour, riding in the rain can be pleasant if you have the right gear. A breathable, water-shedding jacket, warm gloves, and shoe coverings are helpful, but the most important piece of equipment is a pair of fenders/mudguards. Here’s why: when it’s raining, most of the water is on the ground. Well-fitted fenders keep it that way.

