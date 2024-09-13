$1,000 fenders?! Titanium protection that comes at a price

Whether $1,000 fenders, a $400 pulley cage or a $3,000 set of wheels are niche or necessary is likely a question of your bank balance.

Yes, this week's products are exceedingly expensive. They cater for the few, not the many and could be argued are somewhat in opposition to the original appeal of the bicycle as transport for the masses.

But we're a long way removed from the days of the boneshaker. Bikes today are far more than just a way to get from A to B.

Take the titanium fenders. An elevated design, the functionality remains but the material, the artistry and the finish give them an appeal and longevity that means they'll likely be the only pair you ever need to buy. Naturally, all this comes at a cost. The choice then is yours.

No. 22 titanium fenders

The idea of spending north of $1,000 on a pair of mudguards or fenders might seem preposterous. And for many of us it is.

But what if your bike is equally expensive, with a flashy drivechain that needs protection against the elements? Maybe you really love riding your pride and joy in the rain? Then, maybe, No.22's titanium fenders will have found their audience.

(Image credit: No. 22)

Clearly, titanium is great material for fenders, just as it is for bicycle frames. It’s lightweight, resists corrosion, is plenty durable and looks pretty good at that. If titanium frames last a lifetime, there’s no reason to think that these won’t do the same.

(Image credit: No. 22)

The price tag demands they look good, too. And they do. A seamless design, with attractive round edges, they’ll likely pair well with any steel or Ti bike, without looking out of place on a more modern carbon frameset. The New York-based brand offers them in raw, anodized or a Cerakote finish, with what it describes as “endless colour combinations”. There are two widths on offer as well, to accommodate road and gravel tyres up to 35mm.

absoluteBLACK HOLLOWcage V2

(Image credit: AbsoluteBlack)

If you’re still questioning the need for fenders with a four-digit price tag, imagine you’ve equipped your drivechain with absoluteBLACK’s updated HOLLOWcage Carbon oversize pulley wheel cage. At $419 or £339, it certainly warrants protection from the rain!

Granted it’s a piece of technology that’s really aimed at race bikes, where superfluous add-ons like mudguards aren't required. But you get the jist - this is one expensive bit of kit.

So what do you get for your money? The second iteration features a revised design of the mono plate. It uses a polymer matrix carbon - used by SRAM on its Red AXS derailleur cage. It is also equipped with fully custom, ceramic jockey wheel bearings, made of beta Silicon Nitride for improved durability. Combined with the brand’s X-ring silent pulley and the result, in theory, is a drivechain that’s, well, silent.

Rolf Prima EOS all-road wheels

(Image credit: Rolf Prima)

With the majority of new road bikes offering plenty of tyre clearance, the all-road wheel market has bloomed in response. But few look quite as special as these.

Rolf Prima’s EOS AR wheels feature the attributes you’d expect from a performance-focused all-road product. There’s a 40mm deep carbon rim, with an internal rim width of 25mm to suit today’s wider tyres. The hubs, Cerakoed for improved longevity, house ceramic bearings for a smoother ride.

(Image credit: Rolf Prima)

But it’s the use of just 16 spokes, front and rear, that truly set the wheels apart. Visually striking, the Oregon-based brand says it has no negative impact on the strength of the wheel. In fact, it says the combination of the carbon layup and the wide, deep rim resulted in a stiffness that allowed them to drop the spoke count without affecting durability.

The result is a wheelset that has a claimed weight of just 1385 grams. They do, however, cost almost $3,000.

Pirelli x Ciclotte exercise bike

(Image credit: Ciclotte / Pirelli)

Given that the best smart trainers often becomes a permanent exhibit in your home, how they looks is of some importance. With this in mind, Pirelli and Ciclotte have teamed up to produce a bike that’s part fitness tool, part sculpture.

Like art, its appeal is subjective. Certainly it looks like no other exercise bike around. While the original had a marble-effect finish, this collaboration with Pirelli uses the tyre giant’s iconic branding and black and yellow colour scheme to create a Formula 1-inspired offering - complete with a set of dumbbells that look a little like a steering wheel but apparently represent ‘the circle of life’.

(Image credit: Ciclotte x Pirelli)

The minimalist design houses plenty of tech though. There’s an LED screen that’s integrated into the frame, displaying your typical metrics such as speed, distance and heart rate. It also boasts a new, heavier flywheel that uses electromagnetic resistance. And it connects to your devices using Bluetooth, with the Kinomap app enabling a range of training sessions.