This £1,250 Bike Saddle Looks Like It Was Designed by F1 Legend Adrian Newey

Prologo's new Predator TT01 time trial throne will be praying on your wallet - but is it completely unwarranted?

Prologo Predator 01tt
(Image credit: Prologo)
Joe Baker's avatar
By
published

If Adrian Newey ever turned his wind-tunnel wizardry from Formula 1 cars to cycling saddles, the result would probably look a lot like Prologo’s latest fever dream - the Predator 01TT saddle.

At £1,250, this is less a saddle and more an aerodynamic statement. It’s a component so dripping in computational fluid dynamic claims that its price tag feels more like an NDA than an RRP.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.