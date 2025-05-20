This £1,250 Bike Saddle Looks Like It Was Designed by F1 Legend Adrian Newey

If Adrian Newey ever turned his wind-tunnel wizardry from Formula 1 cars to cycling saddles, the result would probably look a lot like Prologo’s latest fever dream - the Predator 01TT saddle.

At £1,250, this is less a saddle and more an aerodynamic statement. It’s a component so dripping in computational fluid dynamic claims that its price tag feels more like an NDA than an RRP.

But why, and how on earth can a saddle cost more than a Specialized Allez, and does Prologo even want to sell many of these wonder-seats?

Jonas Vingegaard, and others from Visma Lease-a-bike have all been using this saddle for a while now. (Image credit: Prologo)

Prologo claims this is 'the first integrated saddle,' and after reading the press release, this claim looks to ride on the fact that instead of using traditional saddle body construction with rails attached, Prologo has instead opted to make the entire saddle mounting plate from one piece, helping to achieve that slightly wild weight figure.

Developed with input from the likes of Ineos Grenadiers, UAE Team Emirates, and Visma | Lease a Bike, the Predator 01TT was born in a wind tunnel, raised on WorldTour data, and presumably christened in a lab full of carbon fibre and espresso.

The highlights read like a tech start-up pitch: a 135g time trial-specific throne with CFD-designed aero wings that 'clean up dirty air behind the rider' - heads out of gutters please, children - and a "modular" base for sustainability (so you can recycle your £1,250 seat when it eventually breaks your spirit).

It's glaringly obvious by now that this saddle isn’t aimed at weekend warriors. This is clearly a collaboration with the WorldTour, designed for the WorldTour, and probably with little regard for the average Joe on the street - hence the price tag.

The 'integrated plate' on the bottom of the saddle helps to keep weight down. (Image credit: Prologo)

But let’s be honest. This isn’t about shifting units in your local bike shop. It’s a statement piece – part marketing flex, part engineering showcase. Like so many ultra-premium cycling products these days, it isn’t really for us. It’s for the peloton, and perhaps a few well-funded enthusiasts looking to extract marginal gains and major bragging rights.

That said, I'm actually all for products like this in the world of cycling, because sooner or later, they do drive innovation to trickle down to the slightly more average consumer.

Is it overkill for 99.9% of riders? Absolutely. But it also represents a clear direction in high-end cycling tech - precision, integration, and no-holds-barred performance, regardless of cost.

In short, the PREDATOR 01TT isn’t a saddle. It’s a science experiment you can sit on – and if that doesn’t sum up modern cycling, what does?

There is a distinct lack of any watt-saving claims in the press release, but presumably cleaning up that dirty air does help save at least some watts... (Image credit: Prologo)

More information can be found on the Prologo website.