Brompton reports £2m loss and drop in sales in 'year of balanced outcomes'

Folding bike brand Brompton has reported a £2 million loss and a 7.5% drop in sales in its latest annual accounts, published this week.

The British company said the period, covering the 12 months to 31 March 2025, had been “a year of balanced outcomes”, marked by both “significant achievements and setbacks”.

Among the positives was the success of the G Line gravel bike, which was launched in autumn 2024 in the UK and Europe, and made up 9% of sales by volume.

Brompton’s total sales volume, however, fell to its lowest level since 2021, down year-on-year to 78,530 bikes, from 84,899 in 2024.

This reduction, CEO Will Butler-Adams wrote in an accompanying statement, was “driven by the wider global economic uncertainty and continued challenges in the cycling industry”.

Overstocking and heavy discounting have been commonplace in the market since the Covid pandemic. Speaking to the Financial Times last month, Butler-Adams said he has found dealers to be hesitant to invest in more stock, which has in turn had “a knock-on impact on our individual bike unit sales”.

Butler-Adams first joined Brompton in 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brompton’s turnover fell by less than 1% in the latest accounts, down from £122.6m to £121.5m. The company posted a small pre-tax profit of £130,476; however, after UK and foreign corporation taxes, the total loss for the financial year was £2,080,141 – double the loss from 2024.

Looking to the future, Butler-Adams wrote in the report: “The outlook remains optimistic, with normalisation in the cycling industry after consecutive years of challenges, the impending launch of the G line in new markets, and continued investment in new product lines, which the Brompton Group is excited to release soon.”

The CEO also noted a “significant increase in average revenue per bike”, thanks to a shift in consumer interest to the brand’s more expensive premium models. This has allowed the company to offset the lost revenue from falling sales.

Despite being founded and based in the UK, Brompton’s largest market is Asia, with the Asia-Pacific region responsible for 47% of the company’s latest turnover figures. The UK, by comparison, made up 11%, while the rest of Europe accounted for 25%.

The Brompton G Line was launched in Asia in October 2025, and as such, its sales figures in this market are not included in the latest annual accounts, which cover up to 31 March 2025.

Brompton's range begins at £999 for its A Line bikes, and goes up to £5,699 for its most expensive T Line model.