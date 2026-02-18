British Cycling to show free live stream of National Track Championships on YouTube

This week’s Lloyds National Track Championships will be broadcast live and free by British Cycling on YouTube.

The four-day event begins on Thursday morning at the Manchester Velodrome, and runs until Sunday afternoon. British Cycling’s YouTube stream will provide live footage of six sessions, two on each of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The decision to provide live coverage comes after the governing body put the British National Cyclo-cross Championships behind a paywall last month. Fans had to pay a subscription fee of £2.99 to access the feed, as part of a “pilot initiative” by British Cycling. The National Track Championships are not part of this initiative.

“The Lloyds National Track Championships is always a prestigious and exciting event as riders compete for the much sought after national jersey – a huge honour in anyone’s career, and this year will be no different,” said Jonathan Day, director of events for British Cycling Ventures, in a press release.

“We’re delighted that we will be able to share the joy, tension and thrill of the championships to anyone and everyone, wherever they are. Whether you’re watching from the stands or the sofa, there’s quality on offer as some of the World’s best riders go head-to-head.”

Among the riders on the start list are two-time Olympic champion Katie Archibald, and current Olympic team sprint champions Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant. They will compete alongside a number of their Great Britain Cycling Team squad-mates who impressed at the recent UEC European Track Championships, including Anna Morris, Josie Knight and Matthew Richardson, each of whom won two gold medals in Konya, Turkey.

“The national champion’s jersey is so iconic,” said Finucane ahead of the competition, “and everyone wants to win it, so I’ll really get stuck in and I’m excited for it. It’s been a while since I won a national jersey so I’m really up for it.”

The full schedule of events – which counts 21 championship events, including para-cycling disciplines – is available on the British Cycling website.

British Cycling’s streaming guide for the championships on Youtube is as follows:

Friday 20 February, session one – 11:00

Friday 20 February, session two – 18:00

Saturday 21 February, session one – 11:00

Saturday 21 February, session two – 18:00

Sunday 22 February, session one – 9:00

Sunday 22 February, session two – 16:00

Cycling Weekly will be reporting on all four days of the event from inside the velodrome. Follow our website for racing updates and exclusive interviews.