Tom Pidcock to begin 2026 in Spain next month ahead of key Classics goals, culminating at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

26-year-old begins second season at Pinarello Q36.5 in a different way

Adam Becket's avatar
By
published
Tom Pidcock descends
(Image credit: Pinarello-Q36.5)
Jump to category:

Tom Pidcock is to begins his season in Spain at the Vuelta a Murcia next month, as part of a 12-race spring programme.

The 26-year-old, in his second season at Pinarello Q36.5, is to take part in three races in Spain in February before Omloop Nieuwsblad on Opening Weekend.

He will then switch to Italy for Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo before riding the Volta a Catalunya in March. His spring will conclude with the hilly Classics, ending at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the "primary objective".

March begins at Strade Bianche, where Pidcock won in 2023 and finished second behind Pogačar last year, before Milan-Turin and then Milan-San Remo. It will be a debut at the former, and the fifth time at the latter, where he has a best result of 11th.

However, it is not more stage racing for Pidcock next, but hilly one-day Classics. His schedule sees him head to Brabantse Pijl, where he won in 2021, and then the Amstel Gold Race, where he won in 2024. He will then tackle La Flèche Wallone, where he finished third last year, before Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a race he has finished second in before.

Tom Pidcock's spring schedule

13-14 February: Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia
16 February: Clásica Jaén
18-22 February: Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol
28 February: Omloop Nieuwsblad
7 March: Strade Bianche
18 March: Milan-Turin
21 March: Milan-San Remo
23-29 March: Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
17 April: Brabantse Pijl
19 April: Amstel Gold Race
22 April: La Flèche Wallonne
26 April: Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Explore More
Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.