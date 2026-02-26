'I am confident that I will be able to return to racing soon, just not this Saturday' – Wout van Aert ruled out of Omloop Nieuwsblad with illness

Belgian star was set to start season at Opening Weekend

Wout van Aert has been ruled out of Omloop Nieuwsblad with illness, delaying his season start, his team revealed on Thursday.

The Visma-Lease a Bike star was set to make his comeback to racing on Opening Weekend, but will now take time to recover; he will be replaced by Pietro Mattio. He is also on the start list for Le Samyn, on Tuesday, but it is not known if he will be back to health in time.

