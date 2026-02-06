'It is better to fully recover' – Jonas Vingegaard delays season start after crash and illness

Visma-Lease a Bike rider pulls out of upcoming UAE Tour

Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published
Jonas Vingegaard at the Vuelta a España 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard will not make his season debut at this month’s UAE Tour as planned, choosing instead to recover after crashing during training and subsequently falling ill.

The two-time Tour de France winner fell off his bike last week after being followed by an amateur cyclist on a descent near Malaga, Spain.

“However, the combination of the crash and subsequent illness made it necessary. It is better to fully recover first so that I can then focus on my next goals.”

Following his crash last week, Visma-Lease a Bike released a statement saying Vingegaard was “okay” and did not sustain any “serious injuries”.

The team also urged restraint from the public towards their riders. “For both your own and others’ wellbeing, please allow riders to train and give them as much space and peace as possible,” the statement read.

Vingegaard, who won the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023, earned his first Vuelta a España title last year, and is now targeting the Grand Tour treble in the Giro d’Italia, which he will ride for the first time this spring.

After his UAE Tour withdrawal, the Giro and the Volta a Catalunya are the only races on his calendar before July’s Tour de France.

“Having the Tour de France in mind, if you do too much in the spring, you will pay for it in the Tour,” the Dane told Wielerflits last month. “After the Tour, we’re going to see where I am, how I feel, and then we decide if that’s season [finished] or if we plan some more [races].”

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.