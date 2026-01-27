Jay Vine broke wrist in mid-race kangaroo collision, still won Tour Down Under

Jay Vine broke his wrist after colliding with a kangaroo at the Tour Down Under, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad revealed on Tuesday.

The Australian, who went on to win the race overall, was struck by the animal on Sunday's final stage and crashed off his bike.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s medical director Dr Adrian Rotunno said in a statement on Tuesday that Vine suffered a “significant” fracture and has since undergone surgery.

“After the race Jay reported pain in his wrist from his crash during the final stage,” Rotunno said. “After medical review, it was found that he sustained a significant left wrist scaphoid fracture, and underwent successful surgery on Tuesday morning.

“He will be withdrawn from competition for post-op recovery and rehabilitation.”

Vine was leading the race at the time of the kangaroo crash, having won the second stage.

Speaking after the race, he told reporters: “Everything was going according to plan up until that point. Juan Sebastián [Molano] was doing a great job. The breakaway was well within reach. And then, unfortunately, we lost Mikkel [Bjerg], and he knocked the kangaroo into me. So it was just like pinballing inside the group there. But I didn't fall too hard."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Following his crash, Vine swapped bikes with team-mate Ivo Oliveira and rejoined the bunch to finish the race. He ultimately won overall by a minute and three seconds – the largest winning margin at the Tour Down Under since 2004.

“Everyone asks me what's the most dangerous thing in Australia and I always tell them it’s kangaroos,” Vine told ABC Australia. “They wait and they hide in the bushes until you can’t stop and they jump out in front of you. Point proven today.”

Vine's team-mate Bjerg is also reported to have suffered fractures during the crash, breaking his hand and shoulder, according to DR Sporten.

Meanwhile, Visma-Lease a Bike revealed on Monday that one of their riders, Menno Huising, broke his collarbone in the same incident.