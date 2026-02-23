Two dead and six injured after driver of caravan vehicle hits fans at Tour du Rwanda

Two people were killed and six injured after a driver of a caravan vehicle veered into spectators at the Tour du Rwanda at the weekend, organisers confirmed.

The event took place on Sunday, 22 February, around 100km into the first stage of the Tour between the intermediate sprints in Nyagatare and Kabarore.

“The injured are receiving care, and we are closely following their condition,” the organisers wrote in a statement.

“The Rwanda National Police has launched investigations into the cause. We extend our sincere condolences to the families affected and remain committed to public safety".

The opening stage of the Tour du Rwanda was ultimately won by Itamar Einhorn in the town of Rwamagana. His team, NSN Cycling, extended their sympathies to the friends and families of those affected.

"We send our condolences to everyone affected by today's events at the Tour du Rwanda,” the team wrote in an Instagram post.

Though rare, similar incidents have happened in professional cycling before. Ten years ago, a child was hit by a caravan vehicle as she crossed the road during the Tour de France, though she did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is a very sad moment for the Tour du Rwanda,” Rwanda's Minister of Sports, Nelly Mukazayire, said in a public statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and we wish quick recovery to the injured."

"This accident reminds us of the importance of road safety and to always remain vigilant whether driving or cheering on the riders along the race,” the statement continued. “We wish good luck to all the teams and riders and look forward to a safe and successful Tour du Rwanda."

The accident comes the year after Rwanda hosted the UCI Road World Championships, which was beset accusations of sportswashing.

The Tour du Rwanda continues until 1 March, with Stage two’s 134.6km race between Nyamata and Huye set to begin at midday today.