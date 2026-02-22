'It means the world' – Teenager Erin Boothman pulls off shock victory against Olympians at British Track Championships

Eighteen-year-old Erin Boothman was “over the moon” just to be in the final three of the elimination race at the British Track Championships alongside Olympic medallists Katie Archibald and Anna Morris. So when she dispatched them both, and won the gold medal, she cupped her mouth in disbelief.

“I think a top five and I would’ve been happy, to be honest,” the teenager smiled afterwards. “I wanted to come into this weekend for a few medals, but I certainly wasn’t expecting it in the elimination race.”

Boothman achieved her medal goal on Friday, when she won bronze in the individual pursuit behind the European champion Josie Knight and world champion Morris. In the elimination race, she rode with poise and power, leading most of the event from the front.

“When I came into the final three and I saw it was those two, it was super intimidating,” she said. “They’re two people I look up to massively, and in my eyes, they’re another league above everyone.

“I think I maybe benefitted from the two of them looking at each other, but I certainly wanted to give it my all and see what my legs could do. I think it paid off in the end.”

The winning combination required half-second decision-making: first, Boothman pipped double Olympic gold medallist Archibald to the line. Morris then pinned the teenager up to the top of the banking – “I thought that was maybe my race over,” Boothman said – but rather than surrendering, she launched her sprint early, carrying her speed round the final bend, and raising her fist in the air in victory.

As she came off the track, Boothman sobbed tears of joy. She was greeted at the gate by her GB team-mate Carys Lloyd, who gripped her by the shoulders and congratulated her. The Scot then staggered slowly back to her paddock, as other riders came out of theirs to hug her.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It means the world,” said Boothman, a four-time junior track world champion, and now Liv AlUla Jayco development team rider.

“Especially in an elimination where anything can happen, I couldn’t be happier to win an elite national title for myself.”