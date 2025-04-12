'I have an exam in a month and a half' - Carys Lloyd becomes Paris-Roubaix's youngest ever rider

British teenager and A-Level student makes it to the velodrome on debut

Movistar&#039;s Carys Lloyd at Paris-Roubaix Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

The school half term is a time for students to relax, catch up on classwork, and prepare for their upcoming exams. Unless you’re Carys Lloyd, who also found time to make history at one of the biggest bike races in the world.

At 18 years and 102 days old, the Movistar rider is, as far as Cycling Weekly can ascertain, the youngest rider to ever compete in Paris-Roubaix. She is 21 days younger than the previous female holder of the honour, and 76 days younger than Ineos Grenadiers’ AJ August, who holds the men's record in the Monument that dates back to 1896.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like