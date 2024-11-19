Mark Cavendish to Cat Ferguson: British Cycling Academy celebrates 20th anniversary

GB's national development pathway has enjoyed two medal-winning decades

Women’s Team Pursuit Final for Gold - Cat Ferguson, Imogen Wolff, Erin Boothman, Carys Lloyd (Great Britain) win Gold and break the world record.
The junior women's endurance squad – world record holders in the team pursuit – are among the academy's most promising riders
Mark Cavendish, Laura Kenny and Geraint Thomas are just some of the hundreds of names to have come through the Great Britain Cycling Team academy, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The pathway, founded in 2004 by Rod Ellingworth, has become a key conveyor belt for talent within British Cycling. It began in Manchester with six teenagers – including an 18-year-old Cavendish – and has since helped elevate 472 riders to the top of the sport, across all disciplines. Over the last two decades, its graduates have won over 1,300 international medals.

