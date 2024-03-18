Laura Kenny, Britain’s most successful female Olympian, announces retirement

Five time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny has announced her retirement from cycling.

During her career, the 31-year-old won five Olympic and seven world titles on the track for Great Britain.

Having claimed gold in the omnium and team pursuit at the London games in 2012, then again at Rio in 2016, Kenny won the madison with Katie Archibald at Tokyo 2020, also taking silver in the team pursuit.

Kenny’s retirement comes with the Paris Olympics looming just four months away, having welcomed her second child - with husband and decorated Olympian Jason Kenny - in July 2023.

In December last year, Kenny told the BBC she read headlines discussing her return to racing and thought, “oh my God, I hope people don’t expect me to actually make it to Paris”. Earlier this month, Great Britain Cycling Team performance director Stephen Park said she had a “slim chance” of making it to the Games.

After announcing her decision to hang up her wheels, Kenny said: “I always felt I’d know when it was time to step away, and it is now time. Cycling has given me so much - including a husband! - and I’ve always been immensely proud to represent my country. It’s been the honour of a lifetime.”

She added: “In terms of what’s next, who knows? I have so many exciting projects and plans to look forward to. After spending more time with my family I want to look at all the possibilities. ‘Laura the cyclist’ has allowed me to connect with people and show a big part of my personality, but it isn’t all of me. There’s a lot more to show and I am excited to share that with people.

“There are so many people that have played a huge part in my career. First and foremost I’d like to put on record my thanks to my family, who have been with me through everything and gave me my love for cycling. Words will never be enough to explain what you’ve done for me.

“I’d also like to thank Team GB, British Cycling, my teammates and all the partners who have supported my journey. I can’t wait to explore all the ways we can continue to work with each other as I enter this exciting next stage of my career.”

Kenny was picked up by British Cycling after showing talent from a young age with her local club, Welwyn Wheelers. She then went on to win her first European title at the age of 18 in the team pursuit in 2010 and won her first world title in the same event one year later.

Prior to the home Olympics in 2012, Kenny won two more world and European titles in the team pursuit and Omnium, securing a place for her to compete in the games in London.

At just 20-years-old, Kenny landed two incredible golds at the home games. On her way to winning gold in the team pursuit, Kenny broke the event world record alongside Dani Rowe and Joanna Rowsell before taking gold in the Omnium several days later. She matched her exploits in London four years later at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

After giving birth to her first child, her son Albie, in 2017, Kenny was able to get back to full fitness for the Tokyo Olympics.

In Japan, Kenny landed silver in another world record breaking performance in the team pursuit before winning gold in the women’s Madison alongside Katie Archibald. That fifth gold medal gave Kenny the record of being the first British woman to win gold medals at three consecutive Olympics as well as being crowned the UK’s most successful female Olympian.

Stephen Park called Kenny one of the “greatest sporting talents” that the UK has ever produced.

Park said: “All who have had the pleasure of watching Laura compete will pay witness to her peerless combination of craft and determination, which propelled her to become Britain’s most successful female Olympian and the first British woman to win gold medals at three consecutive Olympic Games.”

“Just as impressive, however, is the impact which Laura has had on her fellow riders on the Great Britain Cycling Team and the next generation of Olympic hopefuls,” he added. “She has been a beacon of inspiration for so many, young and old, and I’m sure that the entire British cycling community will join me in wishing her the very best in the next chapter of her life.

“From Welwyn Wheelers and our talent pathway to the very top of the sport, we’re so proud of everything that she has achieved, and I’m sure she will continue to be one of our team’s biggest supporters for many years to come.”