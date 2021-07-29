Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Everything you need to know about Laura Kenny
The rider has more gold medals in the Olympics than any other female British athlete
Laura Kenny CBE is a British track cyclist who specialises in the omnium, madison, scratch and team pursuit - here is everything you need to know as she competes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Laura Kenny, 29 (born April 24, 1992) comes into Olympics the with a chance of overtaking Charlotte Dujardin as the most successful female British athlete, by adding to her tally of four gold medals.
She is a double Olympic champion in the team pursuit and the omnium after taking the gold medals in both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.
>>> Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing
Along with her Olympic success, Kenny has dominated away from the Games with seven world titles, one Commonwealth Games title as well as a record 14 European titles. Not to mention various wins at Revolution meets, World Cups and National Track Championships.
She also took the national road race title in 2014 along with under-23 titles.
Kenny started her cycling career in 2009 where she immediately showed promise by taking junior national titles. She then raced with the senior team at the 2010 European championships with the team pursuit at the age of just 18, winning gold.
She took her first world title a year later with the team pursuit and won more World Championship and World Cup titles in the build-up to the London 2012 Olympic Games, including her first omnium world title.
In her Olympic debut, Kenny took two gold medals in the team pursuit and the omnium. Her dominance alongside her team-mates in the team pursuit continued as they continued to take world, European and national titles.
Her second Olympics, at Rio 2016, saw the British rider defend both gold medals with the team pursuit and the omnium both heading her way again. She also took the scratch race world title along with the team pursuit again.
Formally Laura Trott, she married six-time Olympic gold medalist Jason Kenny on September 24, 2016. She took a break from the sport in 2017 as she gave birth to their son was born in August that year.
Her return in 2018 saw her take the omnium national title but she was not able to be in the team pursuit team for the world or European titles. She did not win any titles in 2019.
Kenny was awarded an OBE in 2013 for her services to cycling as well as a CBE in 2017, with her husband and fellow track cyclist Jason Kenny.
In the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Laura Kenny will be taking part in the madison, team pursuit and the omnium giving her three chances of adding to her four Olympic gold medals.
Tokyo 2020: Laura Kenny's schedule
Monday, August 2, 3.30pm - 6.30pm Japan/7.30am - 10.30am UK
Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
Tuesday, August 3, 3.30pm - 6.10pm Japan/7.30am - 10.10am UK
Women's Team Pursuit first round
Women's Team Pursuit Finals
Friday, August 6, 3.30pm - 5.15pm Japan/7.30am - 9.15am UK
Women's Madison Final
Sunday, August 8, 10am - 1.15pm Japan/2am - 5.15am UK
Women's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4
Women's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4
Women's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4
Women's Omnium Points Race 4/4
Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.
Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.
When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.
He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.
-
-
Peter Sagan confirms Bora-Hansgrohe departure at the end of the 2021 season
The three-time world champion will leave the team, along with their talisman sprinter Pascal Ackermann
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wattbike puts prices up and calls on PM to help British businesses hit by spiralling costs
British smart-bike brand offers Boris Johnson a Wattbike to help keep him fit for the challenges ahead
By Simon Smythe •
-
Omnium: What is the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Omnium and how does it work?
Get to know the Omnium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Madison: Everything you need to know about the new event in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Get to know the madison for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Laura kenny says she considered retirement after 2020 crashes
Laura Kenny says she considered retirement after suffering two breaks in crashes last year.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
British Cycling announces staffing restructure in men's sprint team for Tokyo Olympics
British Cycling have announced a staff restructure of the men's sprint team after the dismissal of Kevin Stewart in late 2020 due to gross misconduct
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Jason Kenny: I thought the keirin official was a bit trigger happy
Six-time gold medallist Jason Kenny says he's looking forward to getting back to reality and walking the dogs
By Richard Windsor •
-
Laura Trott and Jason Kenny, Britain’s golden couple, bring the house down in Rio
Britain's most successful male and female Olympians round off a stunning Games for Great Britain's cyclists
By Richard Abraham •
-
Laura Trott on her dominant omnium performance: 'I didn't even feel that good'
Trott says her performance was a bit of an unknown heading into the omnium, after saying she didn't feel on top of her game in the team pursuit
By Richard Windsor •
-
Laura Trott wins omnium gold medal to become Britain's greatest female Olympian
Laura Trott sealed her fourth Olympic gold medals after safely defending her overall omnium lead in the final points race
By Richard Windsor •