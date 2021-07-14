Olympic Games cycling schedule: when to watch the racing at Tokyo 2020
Schedule for every single cycling event at the Olympics
They may be a year late, but the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are going to kick off very soon on July 23 before finishing on August 8, 2021.
Cycling takes place almost all the way through from start to finish with road cycling one of the opening events of the Games.
The day after the opening ceremony it's the men's road race on Saturday, July 24 where they take on a very tough course that skirts around the famous Mount Fuji with a finish at the Fuji International Speedway after 234km.
The women's road race is the day after with a 137km route that also only sees two relatively simple climbs, which brought a lot of opposition from some pros that wanted a harder and longer race.
Wednesday, July 28 is time trial day for the riders with both the men and women taking to the roads, again with the women facing a far shorter 22.1km route compared to the men's 44.2km.
After that, we have a full list of track cycling which goes on from Monday, August 2 all the way to the final day on Sunday, August 8.
BMX racing and freestyle races take place between Thursday, July 29 and Sunday, August 1.
The mountain biking is also one to watch with Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock joining the full-time MTBers to battle on Monday, July 26 with the women's race, including British hopeful Evie Richards, the day after on the Tuesday.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cycling schedule (Tokyo/UK times)
Road race events
Saturday, July 24, men's road race, 11.00am-6.15pm Japan/3am-10.15am UK, (234km) Route
Sunday, July 25, women's road race, 1.00pm - 5.35pm Japan/5am - 9.35am UK (137km) Route
Time trial events
Wednesday, July 28, men's and women's time trials, 11.30am - 5.20pm Japan/3.30am - 9.20am UK (44.2km and 22.1km) Route
Track events
Monday, August 2, 3.30pm - 6.30pm Japan/7.30am - 10.30am UK
Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying
Women's Team Sprint First round
Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
Women's Team Sprint Finals
Women's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony
Tuesday, August 3, 3.30pm - 6.10pm Japan/7.30am - 10.10am UK
Women's Team Pursuit First round
Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
Men's Team Pursuit First round
Men's Team Sprint First round
Women's Team Pursuit Finals
Men's Team Sprint Finals
Women's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony
Men's Team Sprint Victory Ceremony
Wednesday, August 4, 3.30pm - 7.00pm Japan/7.30am - 11am UK
Men's Sprint Qualifying
Women's Keirin First round
Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals
Women's Keirin First round Repechages
Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages
Men's Team Pursuit Finals
Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals
Men's Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony
Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages
Thursday, August 5, 3.30pm - 6:50pm Japan/7.30am - 10.50am UK
Men's Omnium Scratch Race 1\4
Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals
Women's Keirin Second Round
Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages
Men's Omnium Tempo Race 2\4
Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals
Women's Keirin Third Round
Men's Omnium Elimination Race 3\4
Women's Keirin Final Places 7 to 12
Women's Keirin Finals
Men's Omnium Points Race 4\4
Men's Sprint Final Places 5 to 8
Women's Keirin Victory Ceremony
Men's Omnium Victory Ceremony
Friday, August 6, 3.30pm - 5.15pm Japan/7.30am - 9.15am UK
Women's Sprint Qualifying
Men's Sprint 1/2 Finals
Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals
Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages
Women's Madison Final
Men's Sprint Final Places 3-4 & 1-2
Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals
Women's Madison Victory Ceremony
Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages
Men's Sprint Victory Ceremony
Saturday, August 7, 3.30pm - 6.25pm Japan/7.30am - 10.25am UK
Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals
Men's Keirin First Round
Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages
Men's Keirin Repechages
Women's Sprint Quarterfinals
Men's Madison Final
Men's Madison Victory Ceremony
Sunday, August 8, 10am - 1.15pm Japan/2am - 5.15am UK
Women's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4
Women's Sprint Semifinals
Men's Keirin Quarterfinals
Women's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4
Women's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places
Men's Keirin Semifinals
Women's Sprint Finals
Women's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4
Men's Keirin Final 7-12
Men's Keirin Final 1-6
Men's Keirin Victory Ceremony
Women's Omnium Points Race 4/4
Women's Sprint Victory Ceremony
Women's Omnium Victory Ceremony
BMX events
Thurs, July 29, BMX Racing Qualifiers, 10am - 12pm Japan/2am - 4am UK
Fri, July 30, BMX Racing Finals, 10am - 12.20pm Japan/2am - 4.20am UK
Sat, July 31, BMX Freestyle Qualifiers, 10.10am - 12.20pm Japan/2.10am - 4.20am UK
Sun, August 1, BMX Freestyle Finals, 10.10am - 12.45pm Japan/2.10am - 4.45am UK
MTB events
Mon, July 26, men's cross country, 3pm - 5pm Japan/7am - 9am UK
Tues, July 27, women's cross country, 3pm - 5pm Japan/7am - 9am UK
