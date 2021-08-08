British Cycling announces plans to grow BMX freestyle after Tokyo, including national competition structure
The hope is to produce future medallists after the success of British freestylers in Japan
By Jonny Long
British Cycling has announced plans to grow BMX freestyle following Team GB's success at the Tokyo Olympics.
Charlotte Worthington took a stunning gold in the women's freestyle competition, while Declan Brooks added a bronze in the men's event, Britain the only nation to medal in both.
Now, British Cycling says they will work with the existing BMX freestyle infrastructure in the country to create a national competition structure from 2022, that year also pencilled in for the introduction of an inclusive talent pathway through talent development centres that will be linked to BMX facilities.
British Cycling also plans to engage with the national freestyle community in order to support grassroots development and grow awareness of how more young people and adults can get involved in the sport, especially female riders.
“BMX freestyle, thanks to the heroic performances of Charlotte and Declan at the Tokyo Olympics, has captured the attention of the whole country so I am delighted to be announcing our ambitions for this exciting discipline of cycle sport," said British Cycling Delivery Director Dani Every, who wants to ensure Britain's BMX freestyle medallists at this Games are not a unique occurrence.
"We have begun the serious business of ensuring the hard-earned achievements of Charlotte and Declan deliver a long-term legacy. Our plans are aimed at producing medallists of the future but – just as importantly – also encouraging sustainable growth of BMX freestyle at community level and providing, for the first time, a structure of national competition."
“I am delighted at the way British Cycling have sought the involvement of the freestyle community – drawing on our insight and knowledge and combining that with their expertise in sport development and ability to secure funding support," added British Cycling BMX Freestyle Commission chair Harry Tucker.
“The commission will be working with colleagues at British Cycling over the coming months to develop a long-term strategy aimed at building, supporting and growing interest across all aspects of BMX freestyle including park, street, dirt, vert and flatland."
