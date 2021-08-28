British husband and wife take cycling gold at Tokyo Paralympics in final medal flurry for GB
The medals came pouring in for GB on the final day of track cycling in Tokyo
By Jonny Long
A British husband and wife have each taken a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, in a successful morning for GB where a total of three golds and a silver and bronze were achieved.
Neil Fachie won gold in the men's B 1000m time trial, riding with pilot Matthew Rotherham, as the pair broke their own world record with a time of 58.083 seconds, compatriot James Ball behind in second.
Soon after, Lora Fachie then won the women's B 3000m individual pursuit, also setting a world record, beating out Irishwoman Katie-George Dunlevy as Britiain's Sophie Unwin took bronze.
“The Kennys are an incredible family so to be even in the same sentence as them is amazing," Neil Fachie said after both he and his wife had taken their Paralympic titles and the obvious comparisons to the Kennys were drawn.
>>> Israel Start-Up Nation begin using electric cars during races with aim for whole fleet to go 'green'
"Lora and I have had mixed success over the years. I won in London, she lost out due to a mechanical, she won gold in Rio and I failed there. We thought the moment might not actually happen when we both won gold.”
“I’ve never successfully defended a title before so I’m just delighted and it’s been an incredible day," Lora added, having previously won two golds in Rio in 2016. "For me, it’s been a childhood dream to be a world record holder and I now am, thanks to my pilot Corrine Hall.”
“It’s been a tough year for everyone. Some people have retired from sport and both of us thought that it might be it for us after Tokyo," continued Neil.
"We’ve now both got this renewed love for cycling. We did long rides in lockdown and Lora was absolutely destroying me. I’m a sprinter, I don’t do long rides! I’d get up in the morning and Lora would say: ‘here we go again!’ But it made me so fit and I really enjoyed it, it was just fun, there was no pressure. I can see why she’s a Paralympic champion.”
The third GB gold was in the mixed team sprint event, with Kadeena Cox, Jaco van Gass and Jody Cundy setting a new world record, beating China in the final by one-tenth of a second.
GB have now won 14 track cycling medals at these Games, six of them gold.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
How to skew aero claims, by an aerodynamicist
Products (like articles) need a snappy headline - but marketing claims do need to stand up to scrutiny
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Vuelta a España: Fabio Jakobsen says he didn’t have the legs to sprint on stage 13
The Dutchman was dropped by his own lead-out train in the final
By Alex Ballinger •
-
17 of the best pictures from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Some of the best shots from the most memorable moments in Japan
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
British Cycling announces plans to grow BMX freestyle after Tokyo, including national competition structure
The hope is to produce future medallists after the success of British freestylers in Japan
By Jonny Long •
-
Laura Kenny finishes sixth in 'nightmare' Omnium
The Brit says it was already 'job done' after winning the Madison earlier in the week
By Jonny Long •
-
'It was just too big an opportunity': Jason Kenny had nothing to lose in Keirin final before coming up with Olympic Gold
“Literally just before we rode off, I didn’t want to be on the front and I said to my coach, ‘if they leave the gap, should I just go?’"
By Jonny Long •
-
Jason Kenny wins seventh Olympic gold as he steals away to take Keirin title in Tokyo
The Brit put in an audacious attack, sprinting clear with three laps to go
By Jonny Long •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Follow all the action from day six
Live updates from the sprints, Keirin and Madison at the Izu Velodrome
By Jonny Long •
-
Patrick Lefevere says he was wrong to make domestic violence comments
The team boss also confirmed Bennett won't race against his season due to injury
By Jonny Long •
-
Walls and Hayter believe Madison gold was within their grasp before being eclipsed by the Danes at Tokyo Olympics
The British duo helped put on a show as the men's Madison unfurled
By Jonny Long •