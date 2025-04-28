'Not bad for a sprinter' - Jason Kenny runs London Marathon in impressive time

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist made marathon debut alongside former GB team-mate Becky James

Jason Kenny at the end of the London Marathon
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

British Olympic legend Sir Jason Kenny added another medal to his collection on Sunday, as he completed the London Marathon.

The 37-year-old, Britain’s most successful ever Olympian, made his marathon running debut in the race, having built a career on 750m-long track sprinting events. He finished the 42.2km (26.2 miles) with a time of 3:43:19, comfortably under the four-hour mark considered to be strong.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like