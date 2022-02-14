Jason Kenny to retire from cycling and move into coaching
Britain's most decorated Olympian set to step back from racing on track after four Olympic Games
Jason Kenny is set to retire from cycling and become British Cycling's men's podium sprint coach, according to reports.
Britain's most decorated Olympian, Kenny has won seven gold medals and nine overall across four Olympic Games, the last coming in Tokyo in the Keirin last year.
On Sunday night the Daily Mail reported that the Mancunian had been given the role and that riders had been told last week.
Kenny won his last gold medal with an audacious attack during the Keirin final in Tokyo, after winning silver in the team sprint, which made him Britain's most successful male Olympian. He had won gold in the team sprint and silver in the team sprint at Beijing 2008; gold in the team sprint and sprint at London 2012; and gold in the team sprint, sprint and Keirin in Rio 2016.
He has also been a three-time world champion, but his main focus has been on the Olympics throughout his career. His medal haul at Tokyo saw him overtake both Bradley Wiggins and Chris Hoy in terms of overall medals and gold medals at the Olympics, respectively.
He was knighted in the New Year's Honours this year, as his wife, Laura, was made a dame. She has won six medals - five gold and one silver - which makes her Britain's most succesful female Olympic athlete.
Their combined collections makes them the most successful married couple in Olympic history, where both partners have won gold medals. They have a four-year old son together.
Australian Kaarle McCulloch, who retired in November, has reportedly been offered the women's sprint job, and they will both report to British Cycling head coach Jon Norfolk.
The positions of podium sprint coach for the men's and women's teams was advertised on LinkedIn by British Cycling last month, with interviews taking place over the last few weeks.
Kenny had previously suggested that he might carry on until the next Olympics, which will be held in Paris in 2024, but has instead jumped at the opportunity to coach the riders, some of whom will have been his peers until very recently.
British Cycling declined to comment on the reports.
