Calls for Jason and Laura Kenny to receive knighthood and damehood after more Olympic success

The husband and wife duo are two of the most successful British athletes at the Games

Jason and Laura Kenny winning silver medals before both taking golds later in the week
Tim Bonville-Ginn

By

There have been calls for both Jason and Laura Kenny to be added to the next Honours List to receive Knighthood and a Damehood. 

The Kennys both made history in the Olympic Games with Laura becoming the most successful female British athlete, while Jason now tops the table of British medal winners,  overtaking Chris Hoy. 

Laura took her fifth gold and first silver to put her level on medals with horse rider Charlotte Dujardin, however, Kenny has a more gold medals, making her the most successful female Olympian in Britain.

Jason has become the most successful British Olympian of all time with nine medals, including an amazing collection of seven gold medals and two golds. Sir Chris Hoy and Sit Bradley Wiggins hold the next two spots.

The fact that Kenny is ahead of two Knights of the Realm has prompted discussion for him to be given the title as well. 

Leading this is Kenny's old school in Bolton, Greater Manchester. Speaking to the BBC, Alex Devany, headteacher at Mount St Joseph school, said: "We think he definitely deserves a knighthood alongside Sir Chris Hoy and Sir Bradley Wiggins.

"We are immensely proud of all his achievements and we have thoroughly enjoyed watching him thrive and succeed over the years since he left school in 2004 - from Beijing back in 2008, then in London, Rio and now Tokyo,"

She also praised his "resilience, humility and extremely calm manner."

Both he and Laura have a CBE, but now it is suggested that they may be getting a historic Knight/Dame. 

Married couples have been awarded this in the past but never have it been in the same Honours List. 

Laura took her first medals, two golds, at the London 2012 Games but Jason pulled off two medals, gold and silver, at the Beijing 2008 Games where Team GB set their record medal haul on the track. They haven't managed to beat it since but hit two medals below over the next three Games.

The next Honours List is the New Year's list with the Kenny's likely being added to it after their amazing performances.

