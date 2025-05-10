Who could complete the Grand Tour hat-trick at the men’s Giro d’Italia?

Six male riders could become stage winners in all three Grand Tours this month

Romain Bardet, Wout van Aert and Adam Yates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

In recent years, the unofficial Grand Tour hat-trick has become one of the most sought after prizes in cycling with just one catch - you don’t get a medal, a jersey or a trophy for the achievement. Instead of a more solid prize, riders simply get the prestige of having it listed on their palmarès, as well as kudos from their fellow professionals and the rest of the cycling world.

The achievement doesn’t really have an official name either, but for the purpose of this, we’ll go with the Grand Tour hat-trick. In case it isn't clear, riders who have won stages in all three of cycling’s Grand Tours are those who have completed the treble. 111 men have pulled off victories in the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España, with Ben O’Connor being the latest to do so. Richard Carapaz, Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe also all rounded off a set of stage wins in all three of the Grand Tours last year, the latter with a memorable victory in Fano in the Giro in one of his final acts for Soudal Quick-Step.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.