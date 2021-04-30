His first appearance for his new team was to try and defend his titile at the UAE Tour which he didn't manage to do, coming second to 2020 Tour de France champion, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) by just 35 seconds.

Yates joined Ineos Grenadiers for the 2021 season, leaving his brother for the first time in their WorldTour careers.

The 2016 season appeared to start well, with Yates sitting in second on GC at Tirreno-Adriatico after stage four. However, he was hit by a fever on stage five that saw him drop out of the race. He went on to compete in the Volta a Catalunya, where he scooped up fourth place in the GC after the seventh stage.

Like his twin brother Simon, Adam Yates is one of the stars in British road cycling.

The UAE Tour was the British rider's biggest win of 2020 but he did also have a short stint in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France before slipping down the GC.

Adam Yates and Tadej Pogačar on stage three of the UAE Tour 2021 (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Nationality: British

Date of birth: August 7, 1992

Team: Ineos Grenadiers

Twitter: @AdamYates7

2015 was another landmark year for the young Brit, completing his first Tour de France and taking his first career WorldTour victory at the Clasica San Sebastian one-day race.

Adam was then rested by his team while his twin brother Simon tackled the Tour de France in his debut season. Adam went on to ride and finish his first Grand Tour at the 2014 Vuelta a España.

Yates' first season was very much to remember. A solid start hit a peak when he won the mountainous 2014 Tour of Turkey in a fashion that defied his age.

The following year, he continued to show excellent form - holding the young rider jersey at the Tour de France, and scooping up fourth overall - missing a podium spot in third by just 21 seconds to Nairo Quintana.

He was crowned best young rider at the 2016 Tour de France, but at the 2018 race struggled to replicate success outside of the young rider's category. 2019 was another challenging year, with a 29th place finish in the Tour equalling his result from the previous year.

A thrilling Tirreno-Adriatico in 2019 saw Yates secede victory to Roglič, losing out by one second after the final time trial. The rest of the season saw deeper struggle, with the Brit climbing off at the Critérium du Dauphiné before struggling through the Tour de France.

He then went on to register one of the greatest rides by a neo pro in the last 10 years with sixth place at the Critérium du Dauphiné that included all the Tour de France favourites.

A victory in the week long UCI 2.1 category CRO Race in late 2019 was a late redeemer, but the 27-year-old will want to make a bigger impact in the Grand Tours in 2020.

In 2017, he was ninth overall at the Giro, narrowly losing the young rider's jersey, which he held from stages eight to 20.