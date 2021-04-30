Adam Yates
His first appearance for his new team was to try and defend his titile at the UAE Tour which he didn't manage to do, coming second to 2020 Tour de France champion, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) by just 35 seconds.
Yates joined Ineos Grenadiers for the 2021 season, leaving his brother for the first time in their WorldTour careers.
The 2016 season appeared to start well, with Yates sitting in second on GC at Tirreno-Adriatico after stage four. However, he was hit by a fever on stage five that saw him drop out of the race. He went on to compete in the Volta a Catalunya, where he scooped up fourth place in the GC after the seventh stage.
Like his twin brother Simon, Adam Yates is one of the stars in British road cycling.
The UAE Tour was the British rider's biggest win of 2020 but he did also have a short stint in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France before slipping down the GC.
Nationality: British
Date of birth: August 7, 1992
Team: Ineos Grenadiers
Twitter: @AdamYates7
2015 was another landmark year for the young Brit, completing his first Tour de France and taking his first career WorldTour victory at the Clasica San Sebastian one-day race.
Adam was then rested by his team while his twin brother Simon tackled the Tour de France in his debut season. Adam went on to ride and finish his first Grand Tour at the 2014 Vuelta a España.
Yates' first season was very much to remember. A solid start hit a peak when he won the mountainous 2014 Tour of Turkey in a fashion that defied his age.
The following year, he continued to show excellent form - holding the young rider jersey at the Tour de France, and scooping up fourth overall - missing a podium spot in third by just 21 seconds to Nairo Quintana.
He was crowned best young rider at the 2016 Tour de France, but at the 2018 race struggled to replicate success outside of the young rider's category. 2019 was another challenging year, with a 29th place finish in the Tour equalling his result from the previous year.
A thrilling Tirreno-Adriatico in 2019 saw Yates secede victory to Roglič, losing out by one second after the final time trial. The rest of the season saw deeper struggle, with the Brit climbing off at the Critérium du Dauphiné before struggling through the Tour de France.
He then went on to register one of the greatest rides by a neo pro in the last 10 years with sixth place at the Critérium du Dauphiné that included all the Tour de France favourites.
A victory in the week long UCI 2.1 category CRO Race in late 2019 was a late redeemer, but the 27-year-old will want to make a bigger impact in the Grand Tours in 2020.
In 2017, he was ninth overall at the Giro, narrowly losing the young rider's jersey, which he held from stages eight to 20.
Latest
‘Simon can learn to stand on his own two feet,’ says BikeExchange sports director after departure of Adam Yates
Simon Yates can learn to ‘stand on his own feet’ after the departure of his brother from Team BikeExchange, according to sports director Laurenzo Lapage.
-
Adam Yates is the 'next British star' says Sir Bradley Wiggins
Sir Bradley Wiggins threw buckets of praise at Ineos Grenadiers after they dominated the recent Volta a Catalunya taking all three spots on the podium with Adam Yates taking the overall title
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'It's an environment that helps you win, but I'm still the same guy': Scintillating early form not down to dramatic changes at Ineos Grenadiers, says Adam Yates
The Brit took his first victory for his new team, but says he's stuck to what he knows in order reach top form
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Adam Yates dominates to take victory on stage three of Volta a Catalunya 2021
Adam Yates came out on top on stage three of Volta a Catalunya 2021 up the Vallter 200 climb finishing solo ahead of Esteban Cháves and Alejandro Valverde.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Update: Adam Yates taken to hospital for precautionary checks after UAE Tour crash
Dani Martinez was forced to abandon with knee pain after being involved in the same crash
By Jonny Long •
-
Adam Yates won't die trying for a Tour de France stage win, as podium chances increase
The Brit rose to fifth overall after the Grand Colombier stage, and expects fireworks in the third and final week of the Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de France 2020: Adam Yates only rider brave enough to attack Jumbo-Visma as he moves up to fifth overall
With Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana cracking on the Grand Colombier, the Brit moves back up the overall classification
By Jonny Long •
-
Adam Yates 'had some kind of parasite' just before the Tour de France 2020
The British rider's first race since lockdown was the Critérium du Dauphiné, just a couple of weeks before the Tour de France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'It was fun while it lasted': Adam Yates goes down fighting as he relinquishes Tour de France yellow jersey
The Brit will now return to his primary objective at the Tour - hunting down stage victories
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage eight of the Tour de France 2020
Heartbreak for Thibaut Pinot and Adam Yates fights hard - don't miss these moments from an exciting day
By Stephen Puddicombe •