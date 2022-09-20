Adam Yates leaves Ineos Grenadiers for UAE Emirates

Adam Yates will leave Ineos Grenadiers at the end of the current season after agreeing a three year deal with UAE Team Emirates from 2023.

The contract agreed with his new team will see the British climber rider for UAE Team Emirates until the end of 2025.

Yates finished ninth at this year’s Tour de France and represents a significant signing ahead of his new teammate Tadej Pogačar's attempt to win a third Tour de France title next season.

Thirty-year-old Yates admitted that joining his new team will coincide with what he feels will be his best years.

“I’m really excited to join UAE Team Emirates. I have seen the growth of the team over the years and the opportunity to join was one that I could not turn down. I feel that I’m entering my peak years as a rider and the team will get the best out of me. I look forward to riding with many of the top riders in the world and to contribute to the team becoming number one in the world,” he said.

Yates joins a team full of Grand Tour winning potential including the likes of Pogačar, Juan Ayuso who finished third at the recent Vuelta a España and João Almeida.

UAE Team Emirates CEO Mauro Gianetti said that the British riders consistency was something that drew the team's attention when considering recruiting Yates for next season.

Gianetti said: “His ability to win and achieve top results across a wide variety of races is very impressive and he has proven to be a consistent talent. We all know he is a rider of great panache and we believe that he will be the right fit for our structure as we continue to reinforce the team for the coming years.”

Yates has 18 major victories to his name including the 2021 Vuelta a Catalunya, the 2020 UAE Tour and the recent 2022 Deutschland Tour.

As well as this, Yates has consistently placed high in the overall standings at races like the Tour de France. The Bury-born rider also wore the yellow jersey at the 2020 edition of the French grand Tour holding it between stages five and eight.