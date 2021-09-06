‘I learned about suffering’ - Egan Bernal and Adam Yates reflect on mixed Vuelta a España for Ineos Grenadiers
The British WorldTour squad left the race without a reason to celebrate, but have taken hope from the final Grand Tour of the season
Egan Bernal and Adam Yates have reflected on a mixed Vuelta a España for Ineos Grenadiers, as both riders spoke of the “suffering” they experienced late in the race.
British WorldTour team Ineos went into the race as one of the favourite teams, fielding both Bernal and Yates as their co-leaders in the Spanish Grand Tour.
But the team left Spain without a reason to celebrate, as their riders both missed the podium, with no stage wins along the way.
Yates was riding his first Grand Tour with Ineos after joining from Mitchelton-Scott at the start of the season.
Bernal was targeting his second major victory of the year, having won the Giro d’Italia in the spring before he was diagnosed with Covid-19, which upended his preparation for the Vuelta.
British pro Yates was the best-placed finisher for Ineos in the Vuelta, taking fourth place almost two minutes away from the podium placings.
The 29-year-old from Bury said: “We had some good days and we had some bad days. I think we raced quite well as a team. For me it’s my first Grand Tour with my new team. I enjoyed every moment. Not every day was perfect but it’s something to build on for next year and the years after that."
Bernal meanwhile previously admitted he knew he wasn’t at his best from the very first day of racing in Spain, eventually finishing sixth overall, more than 13 minutes down on overall winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).
>>> Movistar react to result of Vuelta a España after drama in final week
Bernal said: "I learned about suffering. I think I’ve suffered a lot in this Vuelta but at the same time I enjoyed it a lot. I think in every race you learn something and I hope it will be good for next year.
"I'm really happy for Primož. For sure he deserves it."
Despite having led the youth classification for much of the race, Bernal eventually finished second in that competition to Switzerland's Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious).
His best stage result came on day 18 to Altu d'El Gamoniteiru, where he finished fourth as Miguel Ángel López rode to the win.
Yates's best result from the race came on the final mountain stage of the race to Mos. Castro de Herville, where he finished third.
