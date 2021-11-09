Adam Yates finishes Barcelona Marathon in under three hours
Yates posted an impressive time of 2:58:44 during this off-season activity
By Ryan Dabbs
Adam Yates is keeping his fitness up in the off-season by running the Barcelona Marathon over the weekend, and he didn't take it easy either.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider managed to break the highly coveted three-hour barrier at the event, sharing images of his run and the timings on his watch to social media. The official results concluded that Yates finished in 2:58:44, placing him 584th in a field of thousands of people.
The 29-year-old claims his preparation for the marathon wasn't ideal either, telling his Instagram followers: "I think I’ll stick to bike riding. Couple of weeks on the beach not the most ideal prep but I’m happy with 2:58:44 here at Barcelona Marathon."
A post shared by Adam Yates (@adamyates7)
A photo posted by on
However, the official timings actually had Yates finishing the marathon in a slower pace than what he shared with his social media followers. Included on the Instagram post is a photo of Yates' watch, displaying his total time and average time per kilometre.
The Briton's watch shows that he finished the marathon in 2:58:08 over 42.65km, giving him an average pace of four minutes 11 seconds per kilometre. Considering that a marathon is also 42.195km, Yates seemingly finished at a quicker pace than the official timings suggest.
Yates then proceeded to joke in the post that he won't be able to walk for the next week, with one image depicting him being given a piggyback through the streets of the Catalan city.
The 2016 Tour de France young rider classification winner is now looking to build on his 2021 season, which heralded a win at the Volta a Catalunya and a ninth-place finish in the Olympic road race.
Having finished third at Il Lombardia a month ago, Yates' marathon shows that he isn't taking too much time off to relax - despite what his Instagram message says. And despite tackling the course, he didn't seem too affected come the end of the race while posing for photos.
-
-
Best Black Friday kids and balance bike deals 2021
Take a look at some of the discounts you can get on kids and balance bikes ahead of the Black Friday deals on 26 November
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Best Black Friday 2021 cycling deals that will save you a fortune
Our ultimate guide on where and how make the most savings on the big discount deal day
By Hannah Bussey •
-
Vuelta a España: Adam Yates says he’s struggled with jet lag after the Tokyo Olympics
The Brit tried to hit out on stage three after the disappointment of ‘silly crash’
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Home roads: Riding with the Yates brothers's first club
We head out for a spin with Bury Clarion, the club at which both Yates brothers first turned a crank in earnest, to trace the origins of our new Grand Tour stars
By Paul Knott •
-
Adam and Simon Yates will now both ride the Vuelta a España in pursuit of progression
Bonus extra grand tour for Adam after the Tour de France
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Adam Yates: Britain's newest Grand Tour sensation
Before his breakthrough performance at the recent Tour de France, we sat down with Adam Yates to look at his career so far and where he hopes to go in the near future
By Richard Abraham •
-
Adam Yates frustrated with cancelled Tirreno-Adriatico stage
Orica-GreenEdge's Adam Yates climbed his way to ninth place at Tirreno-Adriatico in 2015, but with the cancellation of this year's mountain stage the Brit is frustrated he can't challenge for the title
By Gregor Brown •
-
Adam Yates aims for next 'big goal' in Tirreno-Adriatico
British Orica-GreenEdge rider Adam Yates is aiming for the top step of the podium in Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy this week
By Gregor Brown •
-
Adam Yates scores two top 10s in weekend's French races
British rider Adam Yates placed seventh and sixth behind double winner Petr Vakoc in the Classic Sud Ardeche and La Drome races in France over the weekend
By Nigel Wynn •
-
10 of the best young and exciting WorldTour riders
Romain Bardet, Warren Barguil and Tom Dumoulin are just three of the names to make our list of the best young riders under the age of 25
By Stuart Clarke •