Adam Yates wins Tour de Suisse stage five with virtuoso mountains performance

The Briton attacks to win solo, with team-mate Joāo Almeida coming in second

Adam Yates wins stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim De Waele)
By
published

Adam Yates cemented his position at the top of the Tour de Suisse GC with a virtuoso victory at Carì on stage five.

He now leads by 35 seconds, but it's not quite as simple as it could be – hot on his heels is UAE Team Emirates team-mate Joāo Almeida, who did not only pace Yates up the steep, 10km climb, but shredded the lead group too. Then, after Yates took flight alone at 1.7km to go, Almeida stayed in touch to take an impressive second place, just six seconds behind the Briton.

