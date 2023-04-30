‘A perfect week for us’ – Adam Yates wraps up overall title in Romandie
Briton will now turn his focus to preparing for the Tour de France
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Adam Yates secured his first overall title since joining UAE Team Emirates this season when he finished safely in the bunch on the final stage of the Tour de Romandie, which concluded with a bunch sprint won by Movistar’s Fernando Gaviria. Having moved into the yellow jersey with victory on Saturday’s ‘queen’ stage to the ski station of Thyon 2000, the 30-year-old Briton finished the race 19 seconds clear of Gaviria’s team-mate Matteo Jorgenson, with Bahrain Victorious’ Damiano Caruso third and the hugely promising 20-year-old Briton Max Poole (Team DSM) in fourth.
‘Credit to the guys, they controlled the race perfectly today,’ said Yates, who was making his debut in the Swiss stage race and joked that he was delighted to end it with a 100% winning record. ‘It’s been a perfect week for us with two stage wins and the overall, so we can’t ask for much more,' he added, his mountain triumph coming the day after team-mate Juan Ayuso had been quickest in the 19km time trial.
Romandie was Yates’s first competitive outing since March’s Volta a Catalunya, where he was set back by injuries sustained in an opening day crash. ‘Winning here was the plan after the little break that I had that gave me a chance to recover from my crash in Catalunya,’ said the UAE climber. ‘We knew that there was a big mountain day that I could win. It’s easier said than done and much harder to put all of the pieces together, but in the end we managed to do it.’
Yates will now turn his attention to preparing for the Tour de France, where he will step back into a support role for two-time champion Tadej Pogačar. ‘I’ll have a small break now and then maybe do some altitude, and then step by step we’ll make my condition a little bit better and hopefully be ready for the big objective at the Tour de France,’ he said.
Gaviria, who has a one-year contract with Movistar after leaving UAE in the off-season, clinched his second victory for the Spanish team with a canny piece of sprinting. With 300 metres remaining, the Colombian accelerated to the front going into a sweeping right-hand bend and came out of it with a clear lead. The victory, his first in a WorldTour race since the 2021 Tour of Poland, took him to 51 career successes, level with Nairo Quintana as the leading Colombian winner of all time.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling Weekly, Cycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.
-
-
‘Giving up the Giro breaks my heart’ – Trek’s Giulio Ciccone forced out of home tour by Covid symptoms
Italian was relishing leading Trek’s challenge at Giro that starts in his home region
By Peter Cossins • Published
-
‘Racing for the win is definitely a good feeling' - Max Poole pushing for a podium finish at the Tour de Romandie
The 20-year-old finished fourth on stage four’s queen stage to Thyon 2000
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
‘We’re back to winning ways again’ - Ethan Vernon doubles up for Soudal Quick-Step at Tour de Romandie
The Brit surged to victory in a bunch sprint on stage one
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Who can stop Tadej Pogačar? Victory at La Flèche Wallonne one more step on the road to Ardennes triple
The UAE Team Emirates rider has won the Amstel Gold Race and La Flèche Wallonne. Only Liège-Bastogne-Liège waits
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Boonen invited to test Colnago V4Rs after criticism of Tadej Pogačar's bike
Boonen and fellow ex-pro Dirk de Wolf invited to Italy for a "public conversation" on the data they used to make claim that bike hindered two-time Tour de France champion
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Molano sprints to stage four victory at UAE Tour to save UAE Team Emirates' race
Colombian rider wins stage for home team at fourth opportunity, as Remco Evenepoel continues in race lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
All the 2023 kits: EF Education-EasyPost share latest collaboration with Rapha
American WorldTour team become latest to release their new 2023 kit, here's the rest
By Adam Becket • Published
-
From Grand Tour victories to gold medals: The nine best signings of 2022
We look back at the signings that made the biggest impacts during this year's season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Adam Yates insists his Grand Tour dream is not over: 'When I am at my best, I am amongst the best'
The Briton admits that one week racing is his strength but hasn't given up on the Grand Tour dream
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Alpecin-Deceuninck confirm Jay Vine move to UAE Team Emirates
The Australian previously hinted that he'd remain with the Belgian team in 2023
By Tom Davidson • Published