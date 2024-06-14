João Almeida springs to Tour de Suisse stage six win as UAE Team Emirates dominate

On shortened day, Almeida wins as his teammate Adam Yates extends lead on other squads

João Almeida wins stage six of the Tour de Suisse, with Adam Yates behind
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

João Almeida sprung to victory on stage six of the Tour de Suisse, out-sprinting his teammate Adam Yates in the final.

Yates attacked with just over 3km to go, but his UAE Team Emirates teammate Almeida joined him in the final kilometre, and then sprinted away to victory, claiming four seconds advantage.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸