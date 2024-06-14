João Almeida springs to Tour de Suisse stage six win as UAE Team Emirates dominate
On shortened day, Almeida wins as his teammate Adam Yates extends lead on other squads
João Almeida sprung to victory on stage six of the Tour de Suisse, out-sprinting his teammate Adam Yates in the final.
Yates attacked with just over 3km to go, but his UAE Team Emirates teammate Almeida joined him in the final kilometre, and then sprinted away to victory, claiming four seconds advantage.
UAE Team Emirates, as a result, remain in control of the race, with Yates 27 seconds ahead of Almeida in second place. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) remains in third, 1:28 behind the leader.
The original 151.1km route had been cut down to just 42.5km due to snow on the climbs, with the race essentially descending to the foot of the day's final climb, the Blatten.
"I think we were both quite strong, it was good," Almeida said post-stage. "He attacked quite far from the finish, and I was just on the wheel of Skjelmose, which was perfect for me. I caught him without bringing the other riders. I'm really happy with this victory.
"I think it's positive, as long as we do first and second it doesn't matter who, I think we're both happy. As long as we do good teamwork, and respect each other, as we always do, that's the main thing. At the end of the day, the team wins. Keep the focus the next two days, and hopefully we can make it.
"Of course I want to win all the time, but of course I respect the team and my teammates."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Two more stages remain, another mountains test on Saturday, before an uphill time trial on Sunday.
More to follow...
How it happened
With just 43km of action on Friday, it was almost guaranteed that it would not be a day for the breakaway.
However, there was a lot of attempts to get up the road early on, with a quartet managing to escape: Frank van den Broek (dsm-Firmenich PostNL) Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Alexis Renard (Cofidis) and Anders Foldager (Jayco AlUla).
Renard did not last long up the road, but the leading trio's advantage grew to over a minute, despite the stage being short.
UAE Team Emirates, the squad of race leader Adam Yates, provided the impetus in the peloton behind, ensuring that Van den Broek, Bissegger and Foldager were kept on a short leash.
Foldager was the first to fold, leaving Renard and Bissegger. The latter attacked to ensure he won the sprint for a Tissot watch - something he confirmed later - before Van den Broek became the last rider up the road.
However, he was soon swallowed up by the UAE-led peloton, with Isaac del Toro putting on the pace, before his leader Yates attacked with 3.2km to go.
There was never a decisive gap, however, with a small collection of favourites, including João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) chasing.
As Yates went under the flamme rouge, Almeida attacked from the chasing group, caught Yates, and then went past him in the final 300m to take the victory.
Everyone lost time on Yates, with the most notable being Enric Mas (Movistar) and Matthew Riccitello (Israel-Premier Tech), who both lost 47 seconds.
Results
Tour de Suisse 2024, stage five: Ulrichen > Blatten (42.5km)
1. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, in 55:13
2. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates, +4s
3. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek, +9s
4. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, +15s
5. Lenny Martinez (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, +35s
6. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +40s
7. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, +47s
8. Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech, both at same time
9. Pelayo Sánchez (Esp) Movistar, +54s
10. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, both at same time
General Classification after stage six
1. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates, 16:39:46
2. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, +27s
3. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, +1:28
4. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek, +2:24
5. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, + 2:38
6. Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech, +2:42
7. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +3:28
8. Oscar Onley (GBr) dsm-firmenich PostNL, +3:37
9. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, +4:01
10. Pelayo Sánchez (Esp) Movistar, +4:28
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Louis Garneau creates 100 paintings in 24 hours to support Major Taylor Film 'Whirlwind'
Louis Garneau painted 100 pieces in 24 hours to support upcoming Major Taylor Film 'Whirlwind'
By Tim Peck Published
-
Mavic's latest foray into gravel impresses: the AllRoad S wheelset is stiff, tapeless and robust
We review Mavic's new AllRoad S aluminium wheelset
By Charlie Kohlmeier Published
-
Adam Yates wins Tour de Suisse stage five with virtuoso mountains performance
The Briton attacks to win solo, with team-mate Joāo Almeida coming in second
By James Shrubsall Published
-
'It's for Gino': Torstein Træen wins Tour de Suisse stage four as Adam Yates takes control of race
Norwegian rider takes maiden professional victory as he wins from the break
By Adam Becket Published
-
Thibau Nys claims 'unbelievable' Tour de Suisse stage three victory after recent crash
Young Belgian continues impressive form as Alberto Bettiol takes over race lead
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Yves Lampaert wins the opening time trial at the Tour de Suisse in Vaduz
The Belgian rider flew around the capital of Liechtenstein to take the first stage win and the overall lead of the race
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Oscar Onley returns to racing after third collarbone break in eight months
Scot makes comeback for dsm-firmenich-Post NL at the Tour de Suisse after training stint at altitude
By Dan Challis Published
-
'I've not really had any bad races, I've been consistent throughout' - Adam Yates on his best year yet
The unassuming Lancastrian was thrust into the spotlight this year when he took the Tour's first yellow jersey and held it for eight days
By Adam Becket Published
-
Adam Yates says ‘less pressure’ key to Tour de France third
UAE Team Emirates co-leader says he still thinks Tadej Pogačar is the best rider in the world despite defeat by Jonas Vingegaard
By Vern Pitt Published
-
A one-two was always the dream: Simon and Adam Yates' mum on a wild start to the Tour de France
‘There would have been a lot of banter afterwards’ says the mother of the UAE and Jayco-AIUla riders
By Tom Thewlis Published