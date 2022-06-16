Adam Yates out of Tour de Suisse with covid
Brit returns a positive test for coronavirus but the rest of Ineos Grenadiers will race on in Switzerland.
Adam Yates has been withdrawn from the Tour de Suisse after a positive test for coronavirus.
The Ineos Grenadier was experiencing mild symptoms, and after returning a positive lateral flow result was withdrawn by his team.
His departure follows the news that Jumbo-Visma have withdrawn their whole squad from the race after members of the team caught the virus.
Ineos Grenadiers said: “In line with team and UCI protocols, Adam Yates has withdrawn from the Tour de Suisse 2022 this morning after experiencing mild symptoms and returning a positive lateral flow result”
Yates was widely expected to challenge for overall victory in Switzerland and despite suffering with covid symptoms was sitting 10th overall.
He departure leaves his teammate, Geraint Thomas, as the lone lead rider for Ineos at the race. The Welshman is seven seconds off the lead of Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious).
At the same time DSM also announced three of its riders had left the race after testing positive. Casper Pedersen, Søren Kragh Andersen and Cees Bol all left the race this morning after returning a positive lateral flow test.
With just over two weeks until the start of the Tour de France, Yates contracting Coronavirus is bad timing for the Ineo Grenadiers team. Egan Bernal is still recovering after a horrific training accident and the quality of Yates's preparation will now be in doubt.
Ineos Grenadiers are expected to announce their final eight rider Tour roster after the Tour de Suisse. Geraint Thomas hinted yesterday that his role may not necessarily be as a lead rider. “I don’t think that the result will necessarily be why I make the team or not. But if you’re going well and showing good form then it’s always good for my own confidence. The team, and with my role, I’ll be able to fit in there. All being well I hope to be in the team, it’s just about what I actually have to do within that really,” Thomas said.
