Jumbo-Visma forced out of the Tour de Suisse due to Covid-19 case

Team says fresh positive will not effect Tour de France selection

Sam Oomen Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Jumbo-Visma have pulled out of racing at the Tour de Suisse after announcing that Coronavirus cases have crept into the Dutch squad in Switzerland. 

The team said that  that after consultation with the race organisers withdrawal from participation was the only option. 

It said: "Despite all precautions, corona has crept into the team again. In the interest of the health of the riders and staff and to protect the peloton and the race, the Dutch formation's medical and sporting management consider withdrawing from the Swiss race the wisest decision." 

The Dutch team were affected by covid cases earlier on in the season when they were forced to close down a training camp in Alicante, Spain. One rider tested positive at the camp in January meaning it was quickly cancelled. 

The squad was also quick to point out that despite "daily testing of riders and staff" the virus had still infiltrated the team. But they added that the testing had allowed them to identify and isolate the person infected as soon as possible.

It added: "The use of mouth masks, air purification columns and single rooms is still common practice on the team." 

The squad did not reveal who had tested positive for covid-19, but said that "for the time being" the incident  had "no consequences" on their upcoming Tour de France team shortlist. 

Tom Thewlis
