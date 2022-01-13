Jumbo-Visma cancels training camp after positive Covid-19 test
The positive Covid-19 result means the Belgian team ends their training camp after just a couple of days
By Ryan Dabbs published
Team Jumbo-Visma have suspended their training camp in Alicante, Spain, after one member of the team returned a positive Covid-19 case during testing.
The positive case came during Jumbo-Visma's daily round of morning testing before breakfast. The infected team member and close contacts are now isolating as per the guidelines, but Jumbo-Visma took strict measure to ensure limited contact throughout the duration of the camp, such as the riders forming groups of four separate bubbles.
All riders also had a hotel room to themselves, with the team suggesting the infection likely occurred prior to travelling to the camp. Jumbo-Visma also explained the person affected is currently asymptomatic.
Performance manager Mathieu Heijboer said in a statement: "The doomsday scenario has come true.
"This is a scenario that we have taken into account, of course. We had already decided how to act in such a situation, and we had taken all kinds of measures. Breaking up is the best option to prevent further spread. It is a logistical job to get done."
Sporting director Merijn Zeeman added: “We don't want to risk the health of riders and staff. That's why we're breaking down our training camp. It has been confirmed once again that it is extremely difficult to organise these kinds of activities in these times.
"We will guarantee the sporting part as best as possible, so that the riders can continue their preparation for the season within the possibilities. It's a shame, but the only right choice."
Upon discovering the positive infection, Robert Gesink, Sepp Kuss and Tobias Foss left immediately to return to their homes in Andorra. Meanwhile, Steven Kruijswijk and Primož Roglič drove home to Monaco.
Before leaving, Kruijswijk said: "It's a long journey, but I can also train well in Monaco. I don't want to risk getting infected in the team hotel. As a precaution, I’m returning home."
Team manager Richard Plugge was absent from the opening days of the training camp after coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19, while Tom Dumoulin was also missing in Spain after recently receiving his booster vaccine.
Riders managed to complete the first day of training on Tuesday in Alicante, before fulfilling the team presentation and media interviews later that day. However, the camp was quickly cancelled once a team member returned a positive test.
