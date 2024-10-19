Sir Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis is terminal

Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy has been told he has terminal cancer and may only live up to four more years, he has revealed.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 48-year-old British track sprinter gave an update on his diagnosis, which he first announced in February, saying it is incurable.

"As unnatural as it feels, this is nature," Hoy said. "You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

"Hand on heart, I’m pretty positive most of the time and I have genuine happiness. This is bigger than the Olympics. It's bigger than anything. This is about appreciating life and finding joy."

Hoy first found out about his cancer diagnosis last September, when a scan revealed a pain in his shoulder to be a tumour. Further scans then found cancer in his prostate, as well as tumours in his pelvis, hip, spine and rib.

Doctors told him that his cancer was stage four – the most advanced stage – and that he has two to four years left to live.

In February, the six-time Olympic gold medallist wrote on Instagram that he was receiving chemotherapy, which was "thankfully going really well".

"I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful," he wrote.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Hoy explained that his medication leaves him feeling weak, but he has "learnt to live in the moment".

"It's absolutely not denial or self-delusion. It's about trying to recognise, what do we have control over?” he said. "The fear and anxiety, it all comes from trying to predict the future. But the future is this abstract concept in our minds. None of us know what's going to happen. The one thing we know is we’ve got a finite time on the planet."

The former track sprinter also revealed that his wife, Sarra, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an incurable disease of the central nervous system, last November.

Hoy has documented his experience over the past year in a memoir, which he will publish next month under the title 'All That Matters: My Toughest Race Yet'.

The Scot is currently in Denmark, working on the BBC's coverage of the UCI Track World Championships. "I just want to reassure you all that I'm feeling fit, strong and positive," he wrote on Instagram on Saturday night.

"[I'm] overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!"

Throughout his racing career, Hoy won 11 world titles and seven Olympic medals, making his Games debut in 2000 in Sydney, Australia. He is considered one of the greatest track sprinters of all time.