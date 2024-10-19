Sir Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis is terminal
Six-time Olympic champion told by doctors he has two to four years left to live
Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy has been told he has terminal cancer and may only live up to four more years, he has revealed.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 48-year-old British track sprinter gave an update on his diagnosis, which he first announced in February, saying it is incurable.
"As unnatural as it feels, this is nature," Hoy said. "You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.
"Hand on heart, I’m pretty positive most of the time and I have genuine happiness. This is bigger than the Olympics. It's bigger than anything. This is about appreciating life and finding joy."
Hoy first found out about his cancer diagnosis last September, when a scan revealed a pain in his shoulder to be a tumour. Further scans then found cancer in his prostate, as well as tumours in his pelvis, hip, spine and rib.
Doctors told him that his cancer was stage four – the most advanced stage – and that he has two to four years left to live.
In February, the six-time Olympic gold medallist wrote on Instagram that he was receiving chemotherapy, which was "thankfully going really well".
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful," he wrote.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, Hoy explained that his medication leaves him feeling weak, but he has "learnt to live in the moment".
"It's absolutely not denial or self-delusion. It's about trying to recognise, what do we have control over?” he said. "The fear and anxiety, it all comes from trying to predict the future. But the future is this abstract concept in our minds. None of us know what's going to happen. The one thing we know is we’ve got a finite time on the planet."
The former track sprinter also revealed that his wife, Sarra, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an incurable disease of the central nervous system, last November.
Hoy has documented his experience over the past year in a memoir, which he will publish next month under the title 'All That Matters: My Toughest Race Yet'.
The Scot is currently in Denmark, working on the BBC's coverage of the UCI Track World Championships. "I just want to reassure you all that I'm feeling fit, strong and positive," he wrote on Instagram on Saturday night.
"[I'm] overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!"
Throughout his racing career, Hoy won 11 world titles and seven Olympic medals, making his Games debut in 2000 in Sydney, Australia. He is considered one of the greatest track sprinters of all time.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
-
-
'More than a dream' - Anna Morris 'in shock' after beating world record holder to win individual pursuit gold
Brit pips Chloé Dygert at World Championships, after latter bettered own world record earlier in the day
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Garmin Index BPM smart blood pressure monitor review: integrate wellness data with your fitness metrics
Garmin's Index BPM enables you to wirelessly monitor your blood pressure alongside the rest of your fitness metrics in Garmin Connect. Is it worth the expense or will the cost drive your blood pressure higher?
By Rachel Sokal Published
-
Why are Great Britain using 12-year-old bikes at the Track World Championships?
Three of the men's sprint squad are using frames that date back to London 2012
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'Let's risk everything': The inside story of Matthew Richardson's switch to GB
Triple Olympic medallist for Australia explains the process and his reasons behind changing his racing nationality
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Britain's lost track sprinter returns as Olympic medallist Matthew Richardson switches nationality
'This decision is about following my passion and pushing myself to new heights,' says 25-year-old, who until now has represented Australia
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Team GB's track sprinters are wearing £11 golf gloves at the Paris Olympics
TaylorMade gloves are up to par for Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Why aren't Team GB's cyclists staying in the Olympic village?
The British riders have been staying in a hotel near Versailles, 10 miles outside of Paris
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Overheating leads Ethan Hayter to change skinsuit and helmet during Omnium at Paris Olympics
'I was just getting way too hot,' says GB rider after eighth place finish
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Olympic cycling medal reassigned from Great Britain to France 124 years after event
Over a century on, British citizen Lloyd Hildebrand has had his race nationality switched to French
By Tom Davidson Published
-