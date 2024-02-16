Sir Chris Hoy says he is being treated for cancer

Sir Chris Hoy has announced that he is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

The six-time Olympic champion revealed his diagnosis on Instagram and said that he had initially hoped to keep news of his illness private but “his hand had been forced” to share the news.

In a statement, Hoy confirmed that he was currently undergoing chemotherapy but said he currently felt fine. The Scotsman did not reveal further details of his illness and explained he intended to keep the matter private moving forward.

“I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up until that point,” he wrote.

Hoy continued: “I’m currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care.

“For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced. Whilst I’m thankful for any support, I’d like to deal with this privately.

“My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now. I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine - I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.

“It’s an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all.”

The 47-year-old is the second most decorated Olympic cyclist of all time. As well as six gold medals, he also has one silver medal to his name. Hoy won three golds at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008 before winning two more on home soil at the London games in 2012.

In 2014 he was given the lifetime achievement award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony.

Hoy recently told Cycling Weekly that he stores his medal haul inside a sock.

He said: “Normally I don’t keep them at home, because they are the one thing that if you get burgled, or have a fire or something, you can’t replace. It’s just a lump of metal and a bit of ribbon, but it’s what it represents.

“They’re in a sock. Everyone puts them in a sock, because if you’ve got more than one, they start clanging against each other and they get chipped.

"If you win more than one at a single Games, then everywhere you go for the next month, you bring your medals with you. They either make a noise or they get all pitted. You just stick them in socks and put them in a bag. It’s very unglamorous.”