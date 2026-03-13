'It's the perfect way to start' – Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy claims first win on fourth race day

Cam Rogers won prologue at Tour of Rhodes

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Cam Rogers
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy claimed their first win as a team on Thursday, with Cam Rogers winning the prologue at the Tour of Rhodes.

The Australian, a former junior national time trial champion, won the 2.1km-race by three seconds over Matteo Scalco (XDS Astana Development) and four seconds over Sylvester Vittinghus Stokbro (AIRTOX-Carl Ras). Ben Wiggins (Hagens Berman Jayco) was fourth.

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Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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