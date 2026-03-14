Dorian Godon delivers Ineos Grenadier’s second stage win of Paris-Nice

Jonas Vingegaard hols on to race lead as stage is slashed to 47km

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Dorian Godon wins stage 7 sprint at Paris-Nice 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frenchman Dorian Godon delivered Ineos Grenadier’s Paris-Nice second stage win as out-sprinting his rivals after a drastically shortened stage.

It was Godon’s first win since joining the team this year.

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He told broadcasters at the finish: “Obviously they want to have a stage, but I think there could have been something different, maybe we could have stopped a bit earlier because in the end it was a bit slippery, there were some big crashes. If we had stopped 10km earlier there wouldn’t have been any problem at all.”

Asked how he was he added: “I’m fine, I backed off at the right moment… I hope everyone who crashed is ok.”

Result

Paris-Nice, Stage 7: Pont Louis Nucera > Isola  (47km)

1. Dorian Godon (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers, in 1:01:48
2. Biniam Girmay (Eri) NSN Cycling Team
3. Cees Bol (ned) Decathlon CMA CGM
4. Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
5. Luke Lamperti (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
6. Mike Teunissen (Ned) ADS Astana
7. Jensen Plowright (Aus) Alpecin-Premier Tech
8. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
9. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
10. Samuel Watson (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, all at same time

General classification

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 22:18:38
2. Dani Martínez (Col) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3:22
3. Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost, +5:50
4. Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers, +6:09
5. Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious, +7:37
6. Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +8:15
7. Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis, +9:02
8. Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling, +10:06
9. Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-EasyPost, +10:16
10. Harold Tejada (XDS Astana), +11:27

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Vern Pitt

Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.

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