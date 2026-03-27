'I like to win big races... that's why I'm here' – Jonas Vingegaard solos to summit win on Volta a Catalunya stage 5

The Dane took the GC lead after an impressive attack, as Remco Evenepoel slips down the standings

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Jonas Vingegaard wins stage five Volta a Cataluyna 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) rode all of his rivals off his wheel to take an imperious summit victory on stage five of the Volta a Cataluyna.

On what was a big day in the mountains, with 4,500m of vertical ascent, Vingegaard attacked with 6.5km of the final climb – the Col de Pall. Initially he dragged a handful of GC contenders with him, but they were distanced 500m later when the Dane turned on the afterburners.

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Asked whether Cataluyna would serve chiefly as preparation for other events later in the season – presumably such as the Giro d'Italia or the Tour de France, he said: "No… it's a big race. I like to do big races, I like to win big races, and that's why I'm here also. And of course it's good preparation for what's coming up later in the season.

Results

Volta a Catalunya 2026, stage 5: Le Seu d'Urgell > Col de Pall, 153km

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, 153km in 4:13:44
2. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM, +51s
3. Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious, +1:01
4. Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, at s.t.
5. Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step, +1:03
6. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +1:38
7. Matthias Skelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek, +1:39
8. Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana
9. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar
10. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla, all at same time

General Classification after stage 5

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 19:44:45
2. Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM, +57s
3. Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious, +1:09
4. Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +1:13
5. Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step, +1:15
6. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +1:38
7. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco AlUla, +1:51
8. Matthias Skelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
9. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar
10. Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana, all at same time

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James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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