'The best form of defence is to attack' – Tadej Pogačar outsprints breakaway to win Tour de Romandie stage 1

No collaboration? No problem. Tadej Pogačar made it look easy on stage one of the Tour de Romandie, outsprinting his three breakaway rivals despite having to do much of the work in the closing stages of the 171km stage, based on Martigny.

Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) attacked with 39km to go on the day's big climb of Ovronnaz, which the riders crested with 22km of the stage to go. A break was formed with Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious), Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) and, eventually, Jørgen Nordhagen (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Apparently content to hang with his fellow escapees over the climb, Pogačar took on much of the responsibility of driving the break all the way to the finish, before winning the sprint by several bike lengths.

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The Slovenian now takes over the lead from Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers).

Speaking after the race, Pogačar said: "I did not plan anything, but it was nice to take the win against youngsters. It was a really nice race, a really quick day and I was happy with the win in the sprint."

Asked about his decision not to attack the break on the climb, he said he was happy to benefit from the help of his fellow riders, though remarked pointedly on the decision of Lipowitz – who had team-mate Primož Roglič chasing behind – not to contribute.

"The last 22k was headwind... to try to do something would be very stupid. I was happy to have two young, eager guys to pull with me. They did a super good job, they were very strong. We managed to stay in front which was still difficult with only three, and one guy sitting in the wheels it's always harder to stay in front."

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Speaking about his own team and their GC aspirations, Pogačar added: "It was all on us all day. The team did a super good job, so also for that I'm super happy to take the yellow. We will try to defend it every stage. They say the best defence is to attack, so we will see how we approach the next days."

With all of yesterday's top 10 losing time, the GC was rewritten, with the breakaway taking the first slots, and riders including Roglič (6th) and Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious, 7th) also present.

Results to follow...

Tour de Romandie stage 1: Martigny > Martigny, 171km

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 171km in 3:56:55

2. Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

3. Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

4. Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike

5. Albert Withen Philipsen (Den) Lidl-Trek, +21s

6. Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS-Astana

7. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

8. Junior Lecerf (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

9. Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla

10. Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Movistar, all at same time

GC after stage 1

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, in 4:00:27

2. Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +7s

3. Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious, +16s

4. Jørgen Nordhagen (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike, +23s

5. Albert Withen Philipsen (Den) Lidl-Trek, +31s

6. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +32s

7. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +41s

8. Carlos Rodríguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers

9. Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco-AlUla, all at same time

10. Luke Tuckwell (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +42s