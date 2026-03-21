Tadej Pogačar outsprints Tom Pidcock to win Milan-San Remo after late crash

The World Champion claims elusive victory after crashing before the Cipressa

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Tadej Pogačar celebrates winning Milan-San Remo 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar once again showed the true champion that he is, as he won Milan-San Remo ahead of Tom Pidcock in a two-up sprint on the Via Roma. The pair had managed to drop last year’s winner Mathieu van der Poel on the Poggio and came into the final sprint together, but it was the World Champion who emerged victorious, as he claimed one of the few major races to have eluded him thus far in his career

Though many would have expected Pogačar to win La Classicissima at some point or another, few would have predicted the manner in which he would end up doing so, as the Slovenian rider suffered a crash shortly before the start of the Cipressa, leaving him with road rash, shredded kit and a massive uphill battle to get back to the head of the race with 33km to go.

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Pidcock was able to stay in contact over the top of the climb and on the descent, despite Pogačar putting pressure on the British rider with multiple accelerations. As they came off the downhill and into San Remo, it was clear that they would have to work together to maintain their narrow advantage over the peloton behind, but once they reached the Via Roma, both riders’ focus quickly turned to the sprint.

Results

Milan-San Remo 2026: Pavia > San Remo (298km)

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, in 3:47:17
2. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling, at same time
3. Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, +4s
4. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
5. Corbin Strong (NZl) NSN Cycling
6. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco AlUla
7. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
8. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
9. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
10. Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, all at same time

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Joseph Lycett
Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

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