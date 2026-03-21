Tadej Pogačar outsprints Tom Pidcock to win Milan-San Remo after late crash

Tadej Pogačar once again showed the true champion that he is, as he won Milan-San Remo ahead of Tom Pidcock in a two-up sprint on the Via Roma. The pair had managed to drop last year’s winner Mathieu van der Poel on the Poggio and came into the final sprint together, but it was the World Champion who emerged victorious, as he claimed one of the few major races to have eluded him thus far in his career

Though many would have expected Pogačar to win La Classicissima at some point or another, few would have predicted the manner in which he would end up doing so, as the Slovenian rider suffered a crash shortly before the start of the Cipressa, leaving him with road rash, shredded kit and a massive uphill battle to get back to the head of the race with 33km to go.

The crash had clearly had an effect on him, but the short time that it took him to return to the front of the peloton was nothing short of spectacular and a credit to his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates, who then launched him onto the attack with 24km to go, with only Pidcock and Van der Poel able to go with him.

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He then managed a feat that he has been unsuccessful in doing for the last three editions, as he dropped Van der Poel with an attack on the lower slopes of the Poggio, with the Dutchman unable to hold the wheel on the rapid ascent.

Pidcock was able to stay in contact over the top of the climb and on the descent, despite Pogačar putting pressure on the British rider with multiple accelerations. As they came off the downhill and into San Remo, it was clear that they would have to work together to maintain their narrow advantage over the peloton behind, but once they reached the Via Roma, both riders’ focus quickly turned to the sprint.

Pidcock forced Pogačar to the front in the final few hundred metres, but then slightly boxed himself in against the barriers when the sprint was launched. The Q36.5 Pro Cycling rider then attempted to burst out of the slipstream, but did not have enough to come around his rival, with Pogačar winning by half a wheel on the line.

More to follow...

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Results

Milan-San Remo 2026: Pavia > San Remo (298km)

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, in 3:47:17

2. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling, at same time

3. Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, +4s

4. Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

5. Corbin Strong (NZl) NSN Cycling

6. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco AlUla

7. Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step

8. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech

9. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling

10. Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, all at same time